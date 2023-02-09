Thursday's game features the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (9-13) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-11) clashing at KSU Convocation Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-63 victory for Kennesaw State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Lady Owls dropped their last game 65-57 against Liberty on Saturday.

Kennesaw State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kennesaw State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 66, Eastern Kentucky 63

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Owls registered their best win of the season on January 19, when they beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who rank No. 159 in our computer rankings, 71-61.

Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 21

66-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 5

75-69 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on December 15

69-63 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on December 10

71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 292) on January 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kennesaw State Performance Insights