The Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) will look to break a four-game home losing skid when taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Lady Tigers give up (63.7).
  • When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 67 points, it is 11-6.
  • Georgia Tech is 8-0 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
  • The Lady Tigers average 67 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 60.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • Clemson is 12-6 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
  • Clemson has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 11.6% lower than the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents (46.9%).
  • The Yellow Jackets' 38.4 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Lady Tigers have given up.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/26/2023 Clemson W 85-74 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/2/2023 NC State W 68-62 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/5/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 64-58 Watsco Center
2/9/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
2/12/2023 Pittsburgh - Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/16/2023 Wake Forest - Hank McCamish Pavilion

