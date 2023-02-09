Thursday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) and the Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Yellow Jackets head into this contest on the heels of a 64-58 loss to Miami (FL) on Sunday.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Clemson 58

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets' best victory of the season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 3), according to our computer rankings. The Yellow Jackets secured the 68-62 home win on February 2.

The Yellow Jackets have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-52 over Belmont (No. 44) on November 27

59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on December 4

66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 1

57-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 115) on November 16

65-59 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 26

Georgia Tech Performance Insights