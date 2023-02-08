Javon Franklin and Dane Goodwin are two players to watch when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) meet at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Marquee Sports Network.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: Marquee Sports Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Georgia Tech's Last Game

Georgia Tech dropped its most recent game to the NC State, 72-64, on Saturday. Miles Kelly led the way with 17 points, and also had nine rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Kelly 17 9 0 0 0 3 Javon Franklin 16 8 5 1 5 0 Kyle Sturdivant 13 4 4 2 0 3

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Franklin paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.7), and also averages 7.7 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Deivon Smith is tops on the Yellow Jackets at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 5.5 rebounds and 7.6 points.

Kelly averages a team-high 13.3 points per game. He is also posting 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalon Moore averages 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor.

Dabbo Coleman posts 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

