Wednesday's contest features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) facing off at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Georgia Tech is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Notre Dame. The two sides are expected to exceed the 138.5 over/under.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Line: Notre Dame -1.5

Notre Dame -1.5 Point Total: 138.5

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 71, Notre Dame 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+1.5)



Georgia Tech (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Notre Dame is 6-15-0 against the spread, while Georgia Tech's ATS record this season is 8-12-0. The Fighting Irish have an 11-10-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Yellow Jackets have a record of 5-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams put up 137.5 points per game combined, one fewer than this matchup's over/under. Over the past 10 games, Notre Dame has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. Georgia Tech has gone 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets are 8-12-0 ATS this year.

Georgia Tech falls short in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It pulls down 32.3 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3.

Georgia Tech connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (242nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Yellow Jackets commit 10.9 per game (66th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (300th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.