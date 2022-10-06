What is Run The Race to Support the United Way of SWGA?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Way of Southwest Georgia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Way of Southwest Georgia, visit https://www.unitedwayswga.org/

THE UNITED WAY OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA

RUN THE RACE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7TH | 7:15 AM

DOWNTOWN ALBANY

Get ready to race across Albany for an exciting Scavenger Hunt, visiting United Way partners along the way and completing fun tasks designed to help increase your awareness of our impact in the community.

A Fun, Fast-Paced Way to LIVE UNITED!

Join with friends to Run the Race across Albany!

Put your detective skills to work in following clues along the course!

Use teamwork to complete challenges as you visit United Way partners!

Discover the Community Impact of United Way and what it means to LIVE UNITED! REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/3e8tWu7

RUN THE RACE EVENT INFORMATION

CHECK-IN TIME: 7:15 AM

SCAVENGER HUNT: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

DATE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022

WHERE: DOWNTOWN ALBANY, GA

THE RACE BEGINS