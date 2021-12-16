SRTC Commencement Ceremony Honors Fall 2021 Graduates

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of SRTC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about SRTC, visit https://southernregional.edu.

On December 7, 2021, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a Commencement ceremony in honor of the over 350 graduates who completed their programs during the fall semester of 2021. The December 7 ceremony served to recognize the accomplishments of over 350 individual graduates. which was held at SRTC-Bainbridge.

SRTC’s graduation was a morning of conferring degrees, diplomas, and certificates to students who have completed their respective credit programs or high school equivalency credentials. Many graduates received multiple honors as certain programs have embedded certificates that are obtained when completing said program in its entirety. In total, 144 degrees, 109 diplomas, 100 technical certificates of credit (TCC), and 24 high school equivalency (HSE) credentials were conferred by the end of the fall semester.

The commencement speaker was Dr. Tammy A. Miller, a 1984 graduate of the Respiratory Therapy Program at the former Thomas Area Technical School (Now SRTC). She worked as a Registered Respiratory Therapist while completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. After returning to South Georgia in 1989, she served as the Assistant Director of the Respiratory Therapy Department at Colquitt Regional Medical Center while completing a Master of Education degree in Technical and Adult Education from Valdosta State University. She has served as a faculty member and program chair of the Respiratory Care program at Southern Regional Technical College since 1991. Dr. Miller commended the graduates for choosing to start at SRTC and explained that her experience as a technical education student was foundational to her own career success. “I chose to teach in technical education so that I could help students in their career journey and perhaps make a difference in their lives in the same way that technical education changed my life.”

SRTC President Jim Glass thanked the graduates in attendance for choosing Southern Regional Technical College, and extended his appreciation to the gathered family and friends for supporting the students during their college journey. He encouraged the students to continue to work hard and take the lessons that they have learned at SRTC with them as they move forward in their education and their careers.

SRTC offers over 130 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.

For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to: https://southernregional.edu.

Spring semester begins January 6! Don’t wait, enroll today!