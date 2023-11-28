SRTC Recognizes Top Students and Instructors

Sponsored - On November 16, 2023, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) honored its finalists and respective institutional recipients of two superlative prizes at the Southwest Georgia Bank Conference Center in Moultrie, GA. The college named Armani Miler of Thomasville their 2024 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) student, and Kerrie Wilson of Lenox their Rick Perkins Award (RPA) for Excellence in Technical Education recipient. These prestigious represent excellence in technical education.

The annual GOAL competition begins during the fall semester when technical college instructors across Georgia identify their most promising students and nominate them for the GOAL competition based on academic achievement and personal leadership. SRTC instructors nominated 16 outstanding students who met with a faculty and staff selection committee. That committee selected five nominees who then interviewed with a panel of local business and industry leaders. That panel selected Armani Miller from the five nominees.

Armani Miller is a Radiologic Technology senior at SRTC-Thomasville, but she did not graduate high school with plans to become a healthcare professional. In fact, as a child, she did not think that college was a possibility for someone in her circumstance. A chance encounter with an encouraging CT technician during a hospital stay changed her mind and her path. Armani discovered that a rewarding college and career path was within her reach in her own hometown. She took advantage of the generous financial aid and scholarships available to her, ensuring that she would not add to her family’s financial burdens. “My message to others facing circumstances like mine is clear,” said Miller. “There is hope, there are opportunities, and college education is not out of reach just because of what you came from. Technical education opened a door for me that I didn’t even know existed, and now my aspiration is to share this discovery with others that might be going through what I went through. I want to let them know that there are alternative pathways to success, and this door might lead to the fulfilling career they never thought was within reach.”

The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) most outstanding instructors. The award has been an ongoing statewide event since 1991 and is designed to recognize technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their respective fields. Formerly known as the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence, the award was renamed in honor and memory of Thomas “Rick” Perkins, an instructor at West Central Technical College, who received the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence prior to his untimely passing.

Kerrie Wilson is the Program Chair and a full time instructor for SRTC’s extremely productive Commercial Truck Driver Program, a flagship program for the college. Employing cutting edge technology, Wilson’s curriculum integrates online and hybrid course delivery. This innovative approach translated to a reduced on-campus commitment, with students engaging in campus-based classes twice a week. This setup caters to a broader student base, accommodating varying schedules with enhanced flexibility. Wilson’s s innovative class segmentation tactic curtails the wait time for access to training vehicles, increasing actual behind-the-wheel experience for each student. The net effect is a pronounced refinement in the skill proficiency of graduates. Another successful strategy was the adoption of two 5-week mini-terms, synchronizing program timelines. Every 5 weeks, a new 10-week program cycle commences. This overlap propelled program cohorts from 5 to 8 annually. FY23 culminated in the graduation of an impressive cohort of 163 CDL program graduates.

Kerrie Wilson began teaching drivers in 2010, but she has been a driver herself for over 30 years. In the intervening years, she has provided leadership and guidance for the professional driving industry at the state and national level, including service on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools. As the current Chairperson of the Commercial Truck Driving Instructional Faculty Consortium Committee, she has helped the Technical College System of Georgia federal regulations compliance, participated in drug and alcohol procedure audits at fellow colleges, and written the current statewide curriculum. This year, she presented innovative driver training solutions to the Georgia Municipal Association, the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, and the Georgia Senate Study Committee on Truck Driver Shortages.

“I am humbled and deeply grateful to have been honored with the Instructor of the Year award,” said Wilson. “Each day, I am driven to match the remarkable determination of our students. I have never experienced an organization that is friendlier or more supportive than SRTC. Through our collaborative efforts to inspire, innovate, and make a positive impact on those we serve, you have brought out the leader in me and continue to inspire me to be more. I feel truly blessed to be a part of this exceptional team!”

“We are so proud to announce our GOAL student and RPA-winning instructor this for 2024,” said Leigh Wallace, SRTC’s Executive Vice President and Vice President for Student Affairs. “Each of these ladies truly represent what makes our college remarkable.”

