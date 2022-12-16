SRTC Practical Nursing Students Honored at SRTC-Thomasville Pinning Ceremony

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Southern Regional Technical College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Southern Regional Technical College, visit https://southernregional.edu/

On Wednesday, November 30, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students representing the SRTC - Bainbridge and SRTC –Moultrie cohorts. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on December 7, 2022.

Graduates representing the Bainbridge cohort were Tiara Marshae Bell, Briana Alia Funderburke, Kendra Louise Screen, and Angela Vanzo of Bainbridge, Gillian Stephenson James of Brinson, Landin Clay Hutto of Climax, and Nadhjia L. Hardy of Thomasville.

Graduates representing the Moultrie cohort were Kristi Danielle Andros of Lakeland, Jobanna Hernandez and Faith Nicole Johnson of Moultrie, Jadyn Makenzie Howell of Norman Park, Erica Markel Grant of Quitman, Amanda Jo (Clark) Vasquez of Sylvester, and Latosha Jones-Watson, Madison Christine Lee, and Cristal R. Maldonado-Banda of Tifton.

“There is no better reward for educators than watching students learn, grow, and succeed,” said SRTC’s Dean of Nursing Tammy Bryant, MSN, RN. “These students have worked hard to earn their credentials and they have made our entire program exceedingly proud. It was my honor to attend their pinning ceremony today.”

The pinning ceremony is a rite of passage into the nursing profession, during which each student received a pin and a small lamp. The pin is used to remind students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp portion of the ceremony serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 1800s Nightingale was known as the ‘lady with the lamp’ tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way.

Several students received additional recognition for their outstanding efforts.

The Southern Regional Technical College Practical Nursing HESI Exit Exam Award is given to the student who has the highest score on the exit exam on each campus. Landin Hutto of SRTC-Bainbridge and Nikki Johnson of SRTC-Moultrie earned this year’s highest HESI Exit Exam awards.

The Leadership Award recognizes to the student from each cohort who presents outstanding leadership qualities not only in the classroom but also in the clinical setting and was presented to Tiara Bell of SRTC-Bainbridge and to Nikki Johnson of SRTC-Moultrie.

The Clinical Excellence Award honors students who have shown exceptional professionalism and technical excellence during their clinical rotations. The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to Gillian James of SRTC-Bainbridge and to Erica Grant of SRTC-Moultrie.

The Practical Nursing program is a five semester diploma program designed to prepare students to write the NCLEX-PN for licensure as practical nurses. The program prepares graduates to give competent nursing care. This is done through a selected number of academic and occupational courses providing a variety of techniques and materials necessary to assist the student in acquiring the needed knowledge and skills to give competent care. A variety of clinical experiences is planned so that theory and practice are integrated under the guidance of the clinical instructor. For more information about SRTC’s Practical Nursing Program call 888-205-3449.

SRTC offers over 130 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu

Spring semester begins January 10. Don’t wait, enroll today!