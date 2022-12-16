2022 SRTC Nursing Graduates Honored in Pinning Ceremony

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Southern Regional Technical College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Southern Regional Technical College, visit https://southernregional.edu/

On Wednesday, November 30, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony during which 47 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students is eligible to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on December 7 and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams.

The students receiving pins were April Haney and Suma Merritt of Adel, Cherokee Cole and Kimberly Moore of Albany, Laura Martilik and Brandie Collier of Bainbridge, Jasmine Jackson of Bonaire, Donna Wilson of Boston, Jessica Perales and Yolanda Reed of Cairo, Charles Glisson of Chula, Katrissisa Holland of Coolidge, Elizabeth Infinger of Homerville, Megan Walton of Lawrenceville, Autumn Davis of Leesburg, Donna Thompson of Meigs, Jybriel Rodriguez, Elizah DeMott, Savanna McMillan, Malinda, Slappey, Amber Tays , and Nyla Wall of, Moultrie, Ta’Kyrim McWhite and Kenyatta West of Nashville, Helena Aguilar and Anna King of Ochlocknee, Calisha Callaway of Perry, Elizabeth Perkins of Ray City, Melinda Rahm of Sylvester, Amanda Allen, Adrian Gosier, Natanya Jones, Courtlen Long, Alexis McCorvey, Katie Willis, Shakaya Jackson, and Adrienne Walker of Thomasville, Laura Herrera, Sylvia Minor, Untario Coleman, Tashalia Tovar and Ashley Watkins of Tifton, Hailey Connahey, Rokia Dixon, Eugenia Osei and Adranna Harper of Valdosta, and Melissa Bynum of Whigham.

During the pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the nineteenth century, Nightingale was known as the “Lady with the Lamp,” tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way. At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Katie Willis and Megan Walton received the Clinical Excellence Award. This is a special award because their classmates vote on the recipient. This person has excellent bedside manner and great nursing skills. The student is a leader and is always willing to assist their classmates.

Melissa Bynum and Melinda Rahm earned the highest exit exam scores and the Exit Exam Awards. The exit exam is a diagnostic test that evaluates general knowledge and critical thinking abilities of the graduate nurse.

SRTC’s ASN faculty recognized Ta’Kyrim McWhite and Helena Aguilar with the Nightingale Awards. The ASN faculty established the Nightingale Award in recognition of an outstanding student who exemplifies the characteristics essential to the caring nature of nursing. The recipient is as a person who always displays a positive attitude, is reflective of the college’s work ethic standard’s, epitomizes the carative nature of our profession, consistently demonstrates gentleness, kindness, professionalism and dedication.

Finally, Archbold Medical Center presented Leadership awards to Kaitlyn Brinson, Brandie Collier, and Donna Wilson. These students are well respected and looked up to by their peers. Throughout the last year, they have been positive in the classroom, led others by example, and demonstrated excellent clinical skills. These students have done an outstanding job with patient care, never complaining while always learning. They have spent many hours in the classroom, virtual hospital and the clinical setting to promote the success of fellow classmates.

“I am so proud of each of these students,” said SRTC’s ASN Faculty Terry Harper, MSN, BSN, RN. “They have worked very hard in order to succeed in this program. The hospitals in our area are going to be blessed to have them providing excellent bedside care for their patients.” The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

SRTC offers over 130 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu.

Spring semester begins January 10! Don’t wait, enroll today!