Southern Regional Technical College Breaks 5,000 in Student Enrollment

On the morning of Monday, September 11, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) announced it had achieved historic record student enrollment for the 2023 fall term. SRTC’s total enrollment hit a new record high of 5,070 students. This growth represents a 7.6% increase in total enrollment with a 6.7% increase in full-time equivalency when compared with SRTC’s fall 2022 figures. All numbers are courtesy of the TCSG data center.

The last time the college’s enrollment reached over 5,000 was in the fall of 2019, before the devastation of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. According to SRTC President Jim Glass, the rebounding numbers are thanks to an extraordinary team effort over the past few years. “SRTC’s teamwork has been phenomenal,” commented Glass. “This extraordinary pattern of growth is a direct result of the dedication of our hardworking and devoted faculty and staff. When students walk through the doors at SRTC, they are met by our compassionate team who are focused on every student’s success. This team comes to work to serve students, and it shows.”

President Glass noted that SRTC’s positive local and regional reputation has further supported the college’s growth. “Our number-one goal is outstanding workforce development. It is what we promise our communities, and it is what we deliver. I am so proud of our reputation among our business and industry partners of producing high-quality graduates who are ready to go to work the moment they graduate. Our 99% job placement rate is proof that we are earning that trust every single semester.”

Several robust programs designed to meet the unique needs of students in the Southwest Georgia area offer a promise that SRTC continue this trajectory of growth in the spring term. Introduced in 2020, the Interdisciplinary Studies program quickly became one of the college’s top programs. This program is designed to transfer to four-year Georgia colleges and universities and is comprised of core classes with opportunities to explore numerous elective courses. In the 2023 academic year, 805 students were enrolled in the Interdisciplinary Studies program.

The college’s Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program was recently recognized for producing the highest ASN graduation rate of the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) colleges and the fourth highest among all ASN programs offered at colleges and universities in the State of Georgia. “Graduating well-trained, qualified nurses is mission-critical for us here in South Georgia,” said SRTC Nursing Program Chair Athalena Benton, MSN, BSN, RN. “Hospitals, clinics, and physicians’ offices across our service delivery area depend on us to provide them with a steady stream of capable nurses who graduate prepared to care for patients.”

SRTC continues to maintain one of the largest Dual Enrollment programs in the state, with over 2,000 students taking advantage of the opportunity to earn college credits while still in high school during the 2023 academic year. With the recent changes to the program, any student enrolled in a Georgia high school that meets the dual enrollment and admission requirements of SRTC is eligible to participate in the program, at no cost to students or their families up to thirty credit hours.

