Moultrie SRTC Nursing Class Achieves 100% Pass Rate On Board Exams

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Southern Regional Technical College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Southern Regional Technical College, visit https://southernregional.edu

Summer semester graduates from Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) Bridge program in Moultrie achieved a 100% passage on their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). The NCLEX exam is a standardized exam that each state board of nursing uses to determine whether or not a candidate is prepared for entry-level nursing practice.

Tanya Spearman of Adel; Dana Yvonne Kirksey and Lakisha Murphy of Bainbridge; Morgan Daniels of Barwick; Lisa Holland of Hawkinsville; Roderica Shantelle Lamb of Macon; Nakeya L Chaney, Matthew Luke, and Anna Grace Parten of Moultrie; Brady Bennett of Nashville; Jeanette Culbreth of Norman Park; Courtney Anastatia Rogers of Ocilla; Tanada McKinnon of Sparks; Hannah Renee Gordon of Sylvester; Jamayia Z Hayes, Sonya Howard, Amber L Kress, Tennille Ross, and Tameka A Sloan of Thomasville; and Lavella Chante’ Marshall of Valdosta completed coursework in during the summer semester.

They were pinned in July of 2023 and were eligible to take part in the college’s commencement ceremony on July 27. Each graduate passed their board exam on the first attempt. This 100% first-attempt pass rate is a major accomplishment for this program and its students, as that percentage is well above the national average for nursing programs. “Congratulations to the exceptional students who graduated from our Bridge Program in July,” said Nursing faculty Shae Spivey, RN, MSN. “I am filled with immense pride as each student passed the NCLEX RN on their first attempt, demonstrating their dedication and excellence by accomplishing a 100% board pass rate for our campus. It has been an unparalleled honor to facilitate their education and witness their significant growth and accomplishments. Their distinct talents are certain to make notable contributions to the field of nursing. I am privileged to have been a part of their academic journey, and I eagerly anticipate the day I may work alongside these outstanding individuals. To a bright and promising future!”

SRTC’s Nursing program has consistently exceeded the program’s goals with high rates of board exam passage as well as successful employment in the medical field. This Moultrie cohort was one of the first to test under the newly revised test plan, used to better measure the student’s clinical judgment and decision-making through new test item types. The new test plan not only tests the student’s knowledge but also presents scenarios to test the critical decision-making and judgments along with prioritization that nurses will face in future work environments.

SRTC offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

Spring semester begins January 9. Don’t wait, enroll today!

A Unit of the Technical College System of Georgia