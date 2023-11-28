Sleigh Days Are Here At Rutland Farms!

Come join us this Christmas for our Sleigh Days here at Rutland Farms! The Sleigh Days will take place every weekend through December 10th. There will be Silo Sleighing, Petting Zoo, Wagon Rides, Christmas Craft, and more!

Days and Times:

Saturdays 10am-6pm (last ticket sold at 5:30pm)

Sundays 1pm-5pm (last ticket sold at 4:30pm)

Admission: $8 per person(Children 2 and under are free with a paid adult)

**Sleigh Days DO NOT INCLUDE food, drinks, or Christmas trees**

*No coolers will be allowed on the premises*

*No Dogs/Pets Allowed Due to Safety Concerns*

