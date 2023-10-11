Festival of Laughs, coming to Albany Civic Center This Friday!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of North American Entertainment Group Inc. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about North American Entertainment Group Inc., visit https://www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com/events/festival-of-laughs.

Get ready for an uproarious evening of laughter at the highly anticipated Festival of Laughs, coming to Albany Civic Center at 8 p.m. on Oct. 13. The show features a star-studded lineup of renowned comedians, including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Guy Torry, Tony Roberts and Special K. With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style that offers something for everyone.

Festival of Laughs is produced by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/22005EE6D102C5F6

ABOUT THE LINEUP: SOMMORE, the award-winning comedienne of “Chandelier Status,” has had a successful career spanning over 20 years. A trailblazer for women in comedy, Sommore has appeared in hit films like “Soul Plane,” “Something New,” and “Friday After Next.” Her television credits include shows like “The Parkers” and “The Hughley’s.” She has also been a guest on popular shows like “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The View,” and “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.” Recently, her latest comedy special, “Queen Chandelier,” premiered on Netflix. For more info, visit sommore.com. (Follow on Facebook: @QueenSommore, Twitter: @sommoresofunny, Instagram: @sommore) LAVELL CRAWFORD, a critically acclaimed comedian and actor, is known for his stand-up comedy as well as his notable acting career. He gained fame for his role as Huell Babineaux in the series “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul.” Crawford has appeared in films like “The Ridiculous 6,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “American Ultra,” and “On the Count of Three.” He has released five stand-up specials, including the highly praised “The Comedy Vaccine,” which earned him a Grammy® nomination for Best Comedy Album. His latest comedy special, “Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford,” premiered on Showtime in February 2023. For more info, visit comedianlavellcrawford.com. (Follow on Facebook: @lavell.crawford.52, Twitter: @Lavellthacomic, Instagram: @lavellsthacomic)