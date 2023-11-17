Check out the Lean-Ox Festival This Weekend!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lean-Ox Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lean-Ox Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/leanoxfestival/.

The Lean-Ox Festival is Cook County, Georgia’s longest running festival. The festival is hosted every year on the 3rd weekend of November. The Lean-Ox festival includes arts & crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and more! This year there will be two marching bands participating in the parade, Cook High Marching Band and Blue Devil Brigade Marching Band. Friday there will be a night street dance with Bootleg Stereo returning a house live band with all flavors of music!!

Make plans to attend and enjoy this annual event. For more information check out the Lean-Ox Festival Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/leanoxfestival/

To get to the Lean-Ox Festival go to: West Colquitt Ave, Lenox, GA 31637