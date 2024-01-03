A Tribute To Ray Charles - Featuring Eric D. Moore

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Flint River Entertainment Complex and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Flint River Entertainment Complex, visit https://www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.

Vocalist Eric Moore will be paying tribute to Brother Ray with a compilation of R&B, gospel, and jazz in A Tribute to Ray Charles on January 13 at 7:30 PM at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

Moore has appeared in numerous productions, including Tyler Perry’s, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” He has worked as a vocalist, songwriter, and musical producer for over 20 years, including a 40-city tour with “Ghost Brothers of Darkland County,” produced by Stephen King & John Mellencamp. His rendition of Tear This Cabin Down drew standing ovations.

Tickets will be available to the public on December 8 at 10 AM with an exclusive presale on Thursday, December 7 from 10 AM until 11:59 PM. Group discounts will be available for this show. Interested parties should contact katy.fleming@oakviewgroup.com for more information on those opportunities.