Insuring Farms & Families In South Georgia Since 1898

Insuring farms and families since 1898. Whether you’re looking for insurance for your home, auto, family, or farm, we can customize coverage options and pricing using multiple insurance companies to find the best overall fit for your needs.

At Fleming & Riles, our mission is to provide the people and businesses we insure with extraordinary service, a variety of choices, in-depth knowledge, and unparalleled experience.

Originally established as the Gortatowsky Insurance Agency in 1898, the agency name was changed in 1979 and continues to serve its clients to this day.

While the look of Fleming & Riles Insurance has changed over the years, we remain cemented on a firm foundation of commitment to the people and businesses we insure. With over a century of service to Georgia and the Southeast, we clearly understand the changing needs of our clients. Our success has been built on long-term personal relationships. As an independent insurance agency, we offer our clients all types of insurance from a wide variety of companies. Our carefully assembled team of professionals has a diverse, in-depth knowledge and over 200 years of experience in all areas of insurance.