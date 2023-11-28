Sponsored - https://downtown.albanyga.gov/attractions/celebration-of-lights

A Gingerbread Christmas

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the City of Albany will put on its 33rd Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is a Gingerbread Christmas.

The Christmas Program:

Event Schedule:

4:00 PM: Vendors will line our Christmas Village on N. Jackson Street from Pine Avenue to Broad Avenue, filling the streets with Christmas cheer and treats until 8 p.m.

4:45 PM: The Celebration of Lights Pre-Show will provide entertainment and music in front of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue.

5:45 PM: The Lighting of the Christmas Tree will be at the Government Center Plaza at 222 Pine Avenue, where we will recognize an individual(s) in the community and light our Christmas tree before starting the parade.

6:00 PM: The first parade participants will begin marching their way from Wesco at 724 Pine Avenue and lead the parade down to the Dougherty County School System building at 200 Pine Avenue.