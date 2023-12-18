Your Brain on High Blood Pressure

Sponsored - High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. While its impact on the heart and circulatory system is well-documented, what’s less known is how high blood pressure can affect your brain.

Brain and Blood Pressure - What’s the Connection?

High blood pressure puts undue stress on arteries and blood vessels throughout the body, including those in the brain.

“When left uncontrolled, high blood pressure can lead to several dangerous consequences that have a direct impact on your cognitive function, including your thinking capabilities and memory,” said Dr. Jason NeSmith, an internal medicine physician at Archbold Primary Care - Cairo.

Here are a few ways high blood pressure has a negative impact on your brain:

Reduces Blood Flow in the Brain. Hypertension can narrow and stiffen blood vessels, reducing the amount of oxygen and nutrients that reach brain cells. This diminished blood flow can impair cognitive abilities over time.

Microscopic Brain Damage. High blood pressure may cause tiny tears in the brain’s blood vessels, leading to microbleeds and brain tissue damage, both of which can contribute to cognitive decline.

White Matter Lesions. Prolonged hypertension is associated with white matter lesions in the brain, which are linked to cognitive impairment and an increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

4 Tips to Keep Your Blood Pressure in Check

According to Dr. NeSmith, individuals can adopt several lifestyle changes that will help manage high blood pressure and reduce its impact on the brain.

Eat a Heart Healthy Diet

A heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low in sodium can help lower blood pressure.

“A heart-healthy diet can not only assist in lowering high blood pressure, it also contributes to your overall well-being and reduces the risk of other related complications, such as heart disease and stroke,” said Dr. NeSmith.

For effective blood pressure management, it’s essential to consult with your primary care physician or a registered dietitian to create a personalized, heart-healthy diet plan that’s tailored to your individual needs.

Get Active

Engaging in regular physical activity can improve blood vessel health, lower blood pressure, boost your mood, and enhance overall brain function.

“Incorporating physical activity into your daily routine can yield substantial benefits for both your cardiovascular health and brain function,” said Dr. NeSmith. “It’s important to remember that consistency is key. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise per week combined with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days a week.”

Manage Stress in Healthy Ways

One of the significant health concerns associated with chronic stress is its ability to elevate blood pressure, which, over time, can contribute to hypertension. Fortunately, there are effective relaxation techniques that can help mitigate the impact of stress on blood pressure and your overall well-being.

To effectively relieve stress, prioritize your mental and emotional well-being by dedicating 30 minutes each day to indulge in activities you enjoy, such as taking a leisurely walk, watching your favorite show, engaging in physical exercise, or simply unwinding with a relaxing soak in the bathtub.

Limit Alcohol and Tobacco Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking are well-known contributors to a range of health problems- their impact on blood pressure is no exception. Understanding how these habits affect blood pressure and taking steps to reduce or quit them can be crucial for maintaining your cardiovascular health and cognitive function.

Advice for Patients with Hypertension

High blood pressure is not just a cardiovascular concern; it poses a significant risk to brain health as well. Prolonged hypertension can lead to cognitive decline and increase the risk of dementia. However, with lifestyle changes, appropriate medications, and regular check-ups with a primary care physician, individuals can manage their blood pressure effectively and protect their brain health.

Questions about blood pressure? Visit archbold.org/providers to find a primary care provider near you.