Festive Fitness: Tips for Maintaining Healthy Habits During the Holidays

The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, and, let's face it, indulgence. While it's tempting to throw caution to the wind and fully embrace the festive feasts, many of us find ourselves regretting those extra helpings come January. However, with a little planning and mindfulness, it's entirely possible to enjoy the holiday season without derailing your healthy eating and exercise routine.

Dr. Mary K. Hanisee, a Thomasville, Georgia-based bariatric surgeon, has some practical tips to help you stay on track and maintain a balance between festive indulgence and well-being.

Set Realistic Goals

Rather than aiming for perfection during the holidays, set realistic and achievable goals. Understand that it’s okay to enjoy some holiday treats, but moderation is key.

“Strive for balance rather than strict adherence to a rigid diet or exercise routine,” says Dr. Hanisee. “This approach fosters a positive relationship with food and exercise, allowing you to enjoy the holiday season without feeling restricted or overwhelmed.”

Plan Ahead

One of the best ways to stay on track is to plan ahead. If you know you have a holiday party coming up, make sure to eat a balanced meal before attending. This can help curb your appetite and prevent overindulgence in high-calorie snacks and desserts.

Stay Hydrated

Did you know that our bodies can mistake thirst for hunger? According to Dr. Hanisee, it’s not uncommon for our bodies to misinterpret signals, leading us to reach for snacks when what we really need is hydration.

“Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially if you’re attending gatherings where alcohol and salty snacks are abundant. Drinking water can help you feel full and make it easier to resist the temptation of excessive snacking.”

In addition to curbing unnecessary snacking, maintaining proper hydration has a multitude of other benefits, including supporting digestion, promoting clear skin, and enhancing overall cognitive function. Dr. Hanisee’s advice underscores the importance of viewing hydration not only as a physiological necessity but also as a strategic ally in the pursuit of a balanced and healthy lifestyle, especially during the festive season. So, the next time you’re tempted to reach for that extra handful of snacks, consider reaching for your water bottle instead.

Choose Wisely at Gatherings

When faced with a buffet of tempting treats, opt for healthier choices whenever possible. Load up on vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, and limit your intake of fried and sugary foods. By making mindful choices, you can still enjoy the festivities without sacrificing your health.

Practice Portion Control

It’s easy to lose track of portion sizes, especially when surrounded by an array of delicious holiday dishes. Dr. Hanisee recommends using smaller plates, serving yourself reasonable portions, and savoring each bite. This allows you to enjoy the flavors without overloading on calories.

Make Time for Exercise & Stay Active

Keeping up with your regular exercise routine during the holiday season is a gift to both your body and mind. The festive period, often characterized by delicious indulgences and a break from the usual routine, can easily disrupt your fitness habits. However, making a conscious effort to stay active can contribute significantly to your overall well-being.

“Scheduling your workouts in advance is a powerful strategy to ensure exercise is a priority amid the hustle and bustle of holiday festivities,” said Dr. Hanisee. “Treat your exercise sessions as non-negotiable appointments, just like any other commitment on your calendar. This will not only help you stay accountable but also allow you to plan other activities around your fitness routine.”

Find Accountability Partners

Share your health and fitness goals with friends or family members who have similar aspirations. A support system provides more than just accountability—it offers motivation during times when staying on course seems difficult. Whether it’s a friend cheering you on, a workout partner pushing you through a tough session, or a family member providing words of encouragement, having people in your corner can be the boost you need when motivation wanes.

Practice Mindful Eating

Pay attention to your body’s hunger and fullness cues. Enjoy each bite slowly and savor the flavors. Being mindful of your eating habits doesn’t mean depriving yourself of holiday delight. On the contrary, it encourages you to indulge in moderation and truly relish the joy that comes with savoring your favorite seasonal treats.

“Rather than mindlessly reaching for seconds, pause and ask yourself if you’re still genuinely hungry,” recommends Dr. Hanisee. “This mindful approach allows you to enjoy the flavors of the season without the guilt or discomfort that often accompanies overindulgence.”

Savoring the Season with Your Health in Mind

Staying on track with healthy eating and exercise during the holidays is about finding a balance that works for you. By setting realistic goals, planning ahead, making mindful choices, and staying active, you can enjoy the festivities without compromising your well-being.

Remember, the holiday season is a time to celebrate, and with a thoughtful approach, you can make it through with your health and holiday spirit intact.

