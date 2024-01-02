Harvest Partners Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest" or "the Firm") is pleased to announce the promotions of Shane McHugh to Principal and Claire Simon to Vice President.

"We congratulate Shane and Claire on these well-deserved advancements," said Michael DeFlorio, Chief Executive Officer at Harvest. "They have each contributed uniquely and significantly to our Firm and reflect Harvest's commitment to recognizing and cultivating exceptional talent."

"These promotions not only reflect Shane and Claire's exceptional dedication and performance, but also their commitment to our core values," said Stephen Carlson, President of Harvest Private Equity. "We look forward to their continued achievements and growth within the Firm."

Shane McHugh

Mr. McHugh joined Harvest in 2021 as a member of the Private Equity investment team and currently serves on the board of Affordable Care. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brown University.

Claire Simon

Ms. Simon also joined Harvest in 2021 and is a member of the investor relations team. She holds a B.B.A. in Finance and Management Information Systems from the Villanova School of Business.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in middle-market companies and partnering with high-quality management teams to acquire and build growing businesses. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Lambert

Lisa Baker

603-868-1967

lbaker@lambert.com

Or

Megan Bowman

616-258-5763

mbowman@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Harvest Partners