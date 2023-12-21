Low-carbon Pioneer - Mentech shows action, wisdom and power to combat global climate change

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12th, the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) concluded successfully in Dubai, UAE. During the conference, Mentech actively participated in relevant thematic roundtable meetings, and shared its strength in low carbon and green fields around the sustainable development of zero carbon cities in the future.

Mentech inherits the technological and industrial genes of Dongguan Mentech Optical & Magnetic Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002902), launching professional smart wearable products for sports and outdoor portable new energy products to create a green and intelligent life experience for users. At COP28, Mentech showcased its outdoor smart sports watches, portable power station, and balcony energy storage products, presenting its series' high-tech outdoor intelligent ecology to the public.

(PRNewswire)

As the smart watch partner of the Chinese Cycling Association and the official sponsor of the Chinese National Cycling Team, mentech exhibited their professional smart wearable product, the Mentech Watch Xe1. This product focuses on professional outdoor cycling scenarios, and provides users with features such as sports safety, GPS navigation, and health assessment.

The mentech NEO portable power station products supply with solar fast charging function can meet the diversified electricity needs of users in outdoor life, outdoor work, emergency disaster and other application scenarios. Mentech portable power station broadband PowFi series products, innovatively integrates network function into outdoor power supply, allowing outdoor enthusiasts fully enjoy nature's pleasures. Balcony photovoltaic energy storage represents another effort by Mentech in supporting green and low-carbon initiatives—utilizing balcony space for photovoltaic power generation, storing energy, and providing plug-and-play convenience, actively contributing to energy conservation and emission reduction.

At COP28, as a pioneering brand in the low-carbon field, Mentech was also interviewed by journalists from 21st Century Business Herald and participated in live streaming activities, sharing with audience the strategies and actions that Mentech has done in the sustainable development of zero-carbon cities, as well as the achievements in low-carbon products for the public.

Throughout the two-week exchange, the low carbon green living product solutions released by mentech were appreciated by all forces in the international community. In 2024, Mentech will launch more low-carbon smart products to bring consumers more new outdoor experiences.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mentech