Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Caps Year of High-Growth Acquisitions with Addition of American Fire & Safety Supply

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – acquired American Fire & Safety Supply, a complete fire protection and life safety equipment company serving northern Florida and southern Georgia. Pye-Barker's footprint continues to grow with key acquisitions that expand its full-service customer base. With more than 30 acquisitions in 2023, Pye-Barker is the top choice in the industry for sellers of fire and life safety businesses.

"Pye-Barker is the clear choice in a partner. We're excited to expand our customer base with their help."

American Fire sells and services fire extinguishers and cabinets, fire suppression systems, emergency lighting, exit signage and fire sprinkler systems. Founded in 1972 with just one employee, American Fire was purchased in 1984 by Eddie and Beth Lewis, who grew the business and added its fire sprinkler division. Today American Fire, based in Ocala, Florida, serves the area from Melbourne, Florida, to southern Georgia.

"With a focus on service, we're excited to expand our customer base with the help of Pye-Barker," said Eddie Lewis, Owner at American Fire. "Pye-Barker is the clear choice in a partner, one that will provide growth opportunities for our team and enhance the capabilities we offer our customers."

"American Fire is a leader in the north Florida region because they prioritize customer satisfaction," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "That commitment to customers also drives Pye-Barker. We'll continue to look for like-minded organizations like American Fire for partnership opportunities throughout the U.S."

American Fire's highly qualified team, led by Robbie Cambias, will stay on to serve their loyal customers. Rory Russell from AFS Mergers and Acquisition Services represented American Fire in the transaction.

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems for businesses nationwide. With nearly 200 locations, Pye-Barker is the dominant force in the industry and ranks No. 954 on Inc's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list and No. 9 on the SDM 100 list of top security providers.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. If you have interest in taking the first step in selling your fire or life safety business, we welcome the opportunity to share why we are the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn more.

