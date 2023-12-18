Mammoth Holdings Acquires Galaxies Express Car Wash in Killeen, Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced today the acquisition of Galaxies Express Car Wash, an operator of express conveyor car washes in Killeen, Texas. The acquisition is part of Mammoth's "drive-to-five" (500 sites) across the U.S. and further expands Mammoth's footprint in the Texas market.

"We are excited to welcome Galaxies Express Car Wash into the Mammoth Holdings family. This strategic acquisition further solidifies our commitment to the great State of Texas and expands our footprint into the community of Killeen. We look forward to building upon Galaxies Express Car Wash's legacy and delivering the highest standards of service to our new customers," said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings.

"Selling a business, you've put your heart and soul into isn't easy, and I was concerned by the countless stories I'd heard of car wash entrepreneurs getting left at the altar by buyers who just walked away. Mammoth kept their word throughout and did everything they promised. I now understand why so many of the best operators in the industry have chosen Mammoth to be the home for their car wash business," said Luke Mayo, owner of Galaxies Express Car Wash.

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services advised Galaxies Express Car Wash on the transaction.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 132 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today's Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions.

Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings' debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.

About Galaxies Express Car Wash

Founded by Luke and Alfred G. Mayo in 2018, Galaxies Express Car Wash is an operator of two express car washes in Killeen, Texas. To learn more about Galaxies Express Car Wash, visit http://www.galaxiesexpress.com.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Dallas, Mammoth Holdings, LLC operates 132 conveyor car washes in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Florida, and Texas.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit mammothholdings.com.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit mammothholdings.com.

About Red Dog Equity

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.

About CCMP Growth Advisors

CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP Growth") is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support.

