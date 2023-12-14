Wingstop Names Chris Fallon Chief Information Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) named Chris Fallon as SVP, Chief Information Officer today, charged with leading the brand's enterprise and restaurant technology solutions, IT infrastructure and information security.

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Chris is an experienced technology leader, where his responsibilities spanned retail back-of-house, corporate, licensed stores and CPG technologies at Starbucks over his 14-year tenure. Most recently, Chris served as Chief Information Officer at Fortune Brands Water Innovations, overseeing the Moen and House of Rohl businesses.

"Wingstop's category of one position is further strengthened by our tech-forward strategy and vision to digitize every transaction," said Wingstop's President & CEO, Michael Skipworth. "Having Chris onboard will build on our strong foundation, and take our enterprise and restaurant technology solutions to the next level."

Chris joins Wingstop on the heels of Q3 earnings, reporting 66.9% digital sales, and a system-wide sales increase of 26.5%.

"Wingstop is supercharged for growth, and I'm excited to join at such a dynamic time for the brand," said Fallon. "Wingstop has established itself as a technology leader, and I look forward to the journey as this best-in-class team continues to scale globally."

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,050 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,099 as of September 30, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Maddie Lupori

Media@wingstop.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.