St. James's Place selects ION Analytics RMS for its fund due diligence

Cutting-edge Backstop RMS solution streamlines fund due diligence for enhanced growth and performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Analytics, a global provider of personalized predictive data and market intelligence to advisers, banks, investors, law firms, and corporate organizations, announces that St. James's Place (SJP) has selected ION-owned Backstop Solutions' Research Management Software (RMS) to support its fund due diligence process.

Backstop Solutions' innovative RMS, integration solutions, and services facilitate SJP's technology strategy to move to one investment research management platform by providing a single source of information. Backstop Solutions will enable SJP to consolidate its qualitative and quantitative data into a unified, dynamic platform across all asset classes.

With 10 investment teams covering various asset classes, Backstop Solutions' RMS will enable SJP to maintain a consistent, holistic view of all inputs, supporting collaboration and decision-making.

Clint Coghill, Head of Investor Segment at ION Analytics, comments: "We're delighted that St. James's Place has selected Backstop Solutions to improve its fund evaluation, selection, and due diligence process, using our advanced RMS and data integration services."

Joe Wiggins, Head of Research at St. James's Place, comments: "We're excited to partner with ION Analytics and Backstop Solutions. We believe it will allow us to continue delivering our investment technology strategy for better client outcomes."

Established in 1991 and listed in the UK's FTSE 100 index, SJP supports more than 941,000 clients with over £157.5 billion FUM. The investment team manages 12 portfolios, 32 funds, and 88 strategies across multiple asset classes – including equities, fixed income property, and private equity.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data and market intelligence to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place (SJP) is a leading UK wealth management organization. Founded in 1991, SJP was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and is a FTSE 100 company with more than £157.5 billion funds under management. The company provides face-to-face advice to clients based on their individual needs and circumstances, adapting the advice as requirements change over time to ensure that recommendations remain appropriate.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View original content:

SOURCE ION