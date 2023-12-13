TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 12th consecutive year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 12th consecutive year. This designation continues to demonstrate TE's dedication to sustainable business practices that provide value to its customers and are aligned with the company's commitments to its owners.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index analyzes approximately 13,000 companies around the world using the Corporate Sustainability Assessment framework. TE's inclusion places it in the top 10% of the largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"We have committed to our customers, employees and owners to continuously challenge ourselves to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected world," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We hold ourselves accountable through our One Connected World strategy, which is focused on operating sustainably and governing responsibly while innovating products that enable a sustainable future and empowering our employees to make an impact both in and outside of TE."

Approximately half of TE's global energy use comes from renewable sources – a milestone met in the past year. Additionally, TE has succeeded in reducing water withdrawal by 15% since 2020 and reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 34% year-over-year. According to the Corporate Sustainability Assessment score, TE's policies and practices earned a governance metric that places it among the top 5% of its peers.

For more information on corporate responsibility at TE and to view the most recent corporate responsibility report, visit TE.com/responsibility.

