Global Youth Tour of Hebei丨A journey to vibrant industrial city -- Tangshan

Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Great Wall New Media:

Tangshan, an industrial city situated in the east of Hebei Province, not only carries rich historical and cultural heritages, but also is a modern metropolis full of vitality. Recently, two iHebei Overseas Communication Officers from Indonesia completed an amazing tour in Tangshan, where they enjoyed its beautiful scenery, tried local cuisine, learned its history of industrial development. What does the city impress them?  Let's check it together!

Supervising Producer: Wang Yuelu

Chief Producer: Li Yao

Producers: Yang Jianmin, Zhang Guangming

Choreographer-directors: Li Wenpei, Song Lifang

Cinematographers: Zhao Boxuan, Zhang Rongpeng

Editors: Wang Shouyi, Kang Ning

Script Translators: Song Lifang, Mi Wenting(Intern)

Text proofreaders: Zheng Bai, Li Shi (Intern)

Guiding Unit: Publicity Department of the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee

Special Thanks to: Publicity Department of CPC Committee of Tangshan City

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-youth-tour-of-hebeia-journey-to-vibrant-industrial-city----tangshan-302013865.html

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.