Alltroo Offers NFL Fans the Opportunity to Win Prizes in Support of the Player Nominees of the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

The campaign aims to engage NFL fans to raise awareness and funds for the nominees' chosen charities

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide and professional fundraising platform Alltroo have teamed up for the second year in a row to offer fans of the NFL the opportunity to engage with the 32 nominees of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Via custom fundraisers, fans can enter for a chance to win unique prizes – custom to each nominee – and raise donations in support of the nominees' chosen charity beneficiaries.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the NFL's most prestigious honor, and each of this year's nominees exemplifies the true spirit of the award both on and off the field," said NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell. "We are pleased to once again work with Kyle Rudolph and his team at Alltroo to provide these 32 extraordinary men with a platform to spread awareness about the important charitable work and causes important to them."

Now through Jan. 31, 2024, fans can visit alltroo.com/manoftheyear and donate to any of the fundraisers supporting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees. Through Nationwide's sponsorship, 100% of the donations raised during this campaign will contribute to the nominees' designated charities. Funds raised will not only support the nominees' charitable causes, but also provide donors with entries into the respective nominees' giveaways, which include prizes such as tickets to a game next season, nominee meet and greets, signed and game-worn merchandise and travel arrangements.

"As we enter the second year of our partnership with Nationwide for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award campaign, we're bringing even more meaningful experiences to fans while creating invaluable support to the causes closest to our nominees' hearts," said Kyle Rudolph, co-founder of Alltroo and former three-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. "Thanks to Nationwide's continued support, we're excited to further engage fans in the philanthropic efforts of their favorite players. The NFL isn't just about the thrill of the game; it's also about the impact players make off the field."

The Alltroo campaign ends Jan. 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Fans can enter for a chance to win at alltroo.com/manoftheyear. Fans can enter more than one fundraiser to be eligible to win.

About Alltroo

Alltroo is a professional fundraiser that helps nonprofits supercharge their fundraising efforts and gain access to a new community of donors through custom giveaways. Alltroo was founded by former NFL tight end Kyle Rudolph, current NHL left wing Jason Zucker of the Arizona Coyotes and two additional business partners. Since 2021, Alltroo has raised more than $3M for charities across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.Alltroo.com .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

On-field images courtesy of the Associated Press.

Media Contact: Alyssa Romeo

Communications Manager

Alyssa@Alltroo.com

720-503-9815

