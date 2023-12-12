Raises Are 25% Smaller Than Last Year and Fewer Are Getting Them, New BambooHR Study Finds

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted human resource platform where everything works together, released a new study of 1,500 US adults examining worker sentiment around compensation and benefits. The study found that two in five salaried employees (41%) didn't receive raises in the past year, up from 33% in 2022. Those who did received a 25% smaller raise, underscoring the economy's impact on employee pay in the past year.

"While an uncertain job market might be keeping employees at a company, it's clear that morale is low," said Anita Grantham, Head of HR at BambooHR. "For the second year in a row, our study uncovered that employees feel they aren't getting paid enough. It's crucial for employers to understand these trends to focus on next steps to improve employee engagement and overall retention."

Salary Dissatisfaction

Although only 21% of salaried workers changed employers in the last year compared to 34% in 2022 (a 38% decrease), 73% of employees admitted they would consider leaving their current job for a higher paycheck. It would take a 13.3% pay increase to tempt an employee away from their current position, down from 16.1% in 2022.

27% of women expressed frustration with their compensation (up from 16% in 2022) compared to 15% of men (up from 11% in 2022).

58% of employees are content or happy with their current financial compensation.

Almost half (48%) have thought about leaving their company in the last six months to find better compensation, up from 41% who felt the same way in 2022.

Salary Transparency

With transparency laws enacted nationwide, 82% of employees now consider salary transparency essential when evaluating potential employers, up from 69% in 2022. Younger generations are also talking more candidly about pay with peers. Employers need to make clear decisions about pay philosophies and transparency levels—sharing can be equally disruptive if leaders aren't prepared to discuss it clearly.

59% of employees believe salary transparency means clearly communicating the complete compensation package to everyone.



50% view salary transparency as the disclosure of salary ranges for every role within the company.



32% of employees believe that true salary transparency involves disclosing the exact salary for each role, not just a salary range, leaving no room for ambiguity or speculation.

76% of Gen Z employees have disclosed their salary to a coworker, compared to 60% of Millennials, 39% of Gen X, and 30% of Boomers. 45% have discussed salary with a coworker in the last year.

Benefits and Remote Work

While salary remains a key element of total compensation strategy, benefits are a critical component of the employee experience. And, when it comes to how benefits are applied to in-person workers vs. remote or hybrid workers, the opinions become even more complex.

56% of employees report that their employers have introduced new or improved benefits, while 28% say their benefits have been removed or reduced.

Half of employees believe employers who fail to provide essential benefits should compensate their workers more, up from 45% in 2022. 62% believe both types of workers should be paid equally for the same work.

Interestingly, there are some gender differences in these opinions. 36% of men think in-office workers should be paid more, compared to 28% of women. On the other hand, 67% of women believe both should be paid equally, compared to 56% of men.

To read the full report on employee sentiment around benefits and compensation or tips for people managers, visit: https://www.bamboohr.com/resources/guides/compensation-trends

Methodology

BambooHR conducted this research using an online survey prepared by Method Research and distributed by RepData among n=1,500 adults (age 18+) in the United States who are full-time salaried employees. The sample was equally split between genders, with a spread of age groups, race groups, and geographies represented. Data was collected from July 27 to August 4, 2023.

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading provider of cloud-based HR software solutions that empower HR professionals to manage, support, and grow what matters most—their people. As a company, BambooHR's mission is to set people free to do great work, by automating, centralizing, and connecting employee data all in one place to support better decisions. The platform's intuitive and intentionally designed payroll, time tracking, benefits, performance, and reporting solutions support the full repertoire of HR responsibilities—all backed by award-winning customer service. Over the past 15 years, BambooHR has been the trusted partner of HR professionals at 32 thousand companies in over 150 countries and 50 industries, for supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

