LeapFrog's Magic Adventures™ Line Blasts Off with Award-Winning Telescope

New Educational Toy Lets Kids Learn About Science and Exploration

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative educational toys for children, today announced the continued expansion of its Magic Adventures™ line with the Magic Adventures™ Telescope, letting kids discover things that are out of this world. Receiving accolades as one of the hottest toys of the year and recipient of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Accreditation Stamp of Approval by the Toy Association, the telescope joins the popular line that includes an interactive microscope and globe.

"Our Magic Adventures line is about encouraging children's natural curiosity about the world around them," said Dr. Clement Chau, Vice President of Learning, LeapFrog. "Science and exploration are of great interest to little ones and our Magic Adventures Telescope helps them turn their curiosity into aspirations."

With up to 110x zoom and more than 100 interactive videos and images courtesy of NASA, young astronomers can explore STEAM skills and make fascinating discoveries with the Magic Adventures Telescope. The Magic Adventures Microscope has a large LCD screen and smart slides that let kids focus on videos and images that show the microscopic world of microbes, cells and minerals. They can even create their own samples using reusable slides and examine objects around the house with this real microscope. And, with the interactive Magic Adventures Globe, kids can experience new places, languages, cultures, animals, geography and habitats through more than five hours of engaging BBC videos.

Highlights of the Magic Adventures line, available now at retailers nationwide, include:

Magic Adventures™ Telescope: Explore out-of-this-world discoveries with this real telescope with a 2.4" video screen for easy viewing. Young astronomers can focus on the Moon at night or nature during the day and be amazed at everything around them in detail with up to 110x zoom. Spot something amazing? Capture and save pictures of what you see! Activate 100+ amazing videos and images, courtesy of NASA and the European Space Agency that deepen space knowledge by exploring the solar system, the Moon, star life cycles, constellations, space discoveries and more. Time to game! Hop in a spacecraft and travel to different locations in the solar system to power satellites and reboot robots. Twenty Cosmic Cards with a storage box are included and feature detailed images of objects in space on one side and exciting space facts on the back. Recipient of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Accreditation Stamp of Approval by the Toy Association. (Ages 5+ years; MSRP: $89.99)

Magic Adventures™ Microscope: Explore tiny worlds full of huge discoveries with the Magic Adventures™ Microscope. Young biologists can zoom in on flowers, animals, food, minerals and more using eight double-sided smart slides that activate amazing BBC videos and images. Discover answers to curious questions like: How do leaves changes colors? What do plant cells look like? What is sand made of anyway? Make your own discoveries by finding things around the house and getting a closer look using the reusable slides or large sample tray. You'll be amazed what you can see with up to 200x magnification on this real microscope. See something incredible? Capture and save the on-screen images. Game time! Defend microorganisms from micro-invaders or put your skills to the test with the What's This? quiz. (Ages 5+ years; MSRP: $79.99)

Magic Adventures™ Globe: Young explorers can travel the world and see everything in it with the Magic Adventures™ Globe. Using the stylus, children can tap on the 10" interactive learning globe and experience new places, languages, cultures, animals, geography, habitats and more through high-quality BBC videos. Featuring a 2.7" integrated video screen, the animations and live-action videos fully immerse kids in the curriculum to provide a better understanding of the world through more than 5 hours of videos. They can also play three interactive games called Around the World, Quiz Show and Where in the World to explore the globe, challenge a friend and solve mysteries. (Ages 5+ years; MSRP: $79.99)

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

