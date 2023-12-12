Following veterinary exam, Santa's reindeer cleared for Christmas flight

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joyful announcement for children and animal lovers alike, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has declared that Santa's reindeer are healthy and all clear for their magical Christmas Eve journey.

To learn more about Dr. Carlson's role as North Pole Veterinarian, visit avma.org/Santa.

This follows a thorough health examination by AVMA President Dr. Rena Carlson and Ashli Selke, RVT, CVT, immediate-past president of the National Association of Veterinary Technicians of America (NAVTA), who traveled to the North Pole earlier this month for an in-person exam of Santa's team of nine reindeer.

(View video of Dr. Carlson's and Selke's trip to the North Pole.)

"After a full examination and review of their medical records, I'm pleased to say that Santa's reindeer are healthy, in great shape and ready to fly on Christmas Eve," Dr. Carlson announced.

The reindeer's annual exam includes a health check about a month prior to their Christmas Eve flight to make sure they're healthy and not showing any signs of disease—such as brucellosis, tuberculosis or chronic wasting disease—that can affect their ability to fly, or threaten the health of other animals or people.

"While this may be an out-of-the-ordinary visit, ensuring that these magical and magnificent animals are fit for their important journey reflects the vital work veterinarians and their teams perform every day around the world to ensure the health and safety of animals and people," Dr. Carlson said.

"It's such an honor to be part of this special tradition," Selke said. "Examining the reindeer, from their iconic antlers down to their cloven hooves, is a reminder of the diverse and fascinating work that veterinary health care teams are called on to provide."

During their visit, Dr. Carlson and Selke conducted a series of comprehensive health checks. They closely inspected the reindeer's fur for any signs of parasites or lesions and examined their eyes and noses. "It's fascinating how reindeer have adapted to the harsh North Pole climate, from their hollow fur, which allows them to trap and retain heat, to the mass of tiny veins in their noses that help circulate blood to keep them warm—and in some deer, give their noses a red glow," noted Dr. Carlson.

The examination also included a thorough assessment of the reindeer's legs and hooves, crucial for their extensive journey. "Reindeer are incredible travelers, and ensuring their legs and hooves are healthy is vital to make sure they're up for the big flight ahead," Selke said.

In addition to presents for children around the world, Santa is required to bring with him an official "North Pole Certificate of Animal Export" that allows him to freely cross borders and ensure health officials that his reindeer pose no threat to animal or public health.

Dr. Carlson and Selke will make a follow-up trip to the North Pole on Christmas Eve to provide a final pre-flight checkup and to inspect the reindeer upon their return on Christmas morning.

For kids who want to help the reindeer on their journey, Dr. Carlson recommends leaving a plate of graham cracker reindeer cookies, their favorite snack, for Santa to feed them between stops.

Dr. Carlson's and Selke's work is consistent with the role veterinary health care teams play every day to ensure the health of animals, people and the environment across the globe. Far from treating just dogs and cats, veterinary health care teams work with all kinds of species, in all types of environments, to make the world a healthier place for all forms of life.

While unavailable for comment due to his busy work schedule, Santa issued a statement, saying, "Without my reindeer there simply would be no Christmas. Proper veterinary care ensures that, year in and year out, my team and I are able to deliver presents to boys and girls around the world. Dr. Carlson and Ashli are definitely on the 'nice list' again this year."

To learn more about Dr. Carlson's role as North Pole Veterinarian, including answers to kids' questions about reindeer, visit avma.org/Santa.

About the AVMA

Serving more than 100,000 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863 and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries, the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world.

About NAVTA

The National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America (NAVTA) is a dynamic community of Credentialed Veterinary Technicians. We are dedicated to advancing the profession of veterinary nursing through advocacy, awareness, and professional development.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michael San Filippo

Media Relations Manager

American Veterinary Medical Association

Cell/Text: 847-732-6194

msanfilippo@avma.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association