Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes 25 New Silver Members

Continued investment in cloud native technology empowers the ecosystem to respond to challenges and opportunities around sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, security, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today the addition of 25 new silver members, end user members including LinkedIn and Thales., and end user supporters.

"The tech industry today is tackling enormous challenges – and opportunities – with the proliferation of technologies like AI, changes in how we address security threats, and an urgent need for sustainability," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The only way we, as a collective society, can respond to these immense changes is through open source collaboration. We are thrilled to see investment from these new CNCF silver members and look forward to working together to innovate beyond our imagination."

New CNCF members will also join the community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCom Europe in Paris, France from March 19 – 22, 2024, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in Salt Lake City, Utah from November 12 – 15, 2024.

About the newest Silver Members:

Alpha Business Solutions is a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider that helps businesses unlock the full potential of Kubernetes with expert services including Cluster Audit, SRE, Application Modernization, and platform Engineering. is a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider that helps businesses unlock the full potential of Kubernetes with expert services including Cluster Audit, SRE, Application Modernization, and platform Engineering.

Aruba Cloud delivers a complete range of cloud services, cutting-edge solutions and a robust infrastructure of certified European Datacenters; it meets the needs of companies whatever their cloud project may be. delivers a complete range of cloud services, cutting-edge solutions and a robust infrastructure of certified European Datacenters; it meets the needs of companies whatever their cloud project may be.

Coder is a self-hosted remote development platform that shifts software development from local machines to the cloud. is a self-hosted remote development platform that shifts software development from local machines to the cloud.

Dash0 is a group of observability and monitoring experts dedicated to a single mission: Make Observability easy for every developer. is a group of observability and monitoring experts dedicated to a single mission: Make Observability easy for every developer.

De Novo is a Ukrainian provider of IaaS and data center services, whose technology, quality and reliability were confirmed by worldwide leaders VMware and SAP, and tested by Ukrainian enterprise businesses. is a Ukrainian provider of IaaS and data center services, whose technology, quality and reliability were confirmed by worldwide leaders VMware and SAP, and tested by Ukrainian enterprise businesses.

Exostellar specializes in cloud resource optimization using virtualization with AI-powered live migration technology. By optimizing workload allocation and resource utilization across platforms in real-time, Exostellar helps enterprises achieve up to 80% cost savings in cloud operations across platforms. specializes in cloud resource optimization using virtualization with AI-powered live migration technology. By optimizing workload allocation and resource utilization across platforms in real-time, Exostellar helps enterprises achieve up to 80% cost savings in cloud operations across platforms.

Geeks Solutions is a Cloud and DevOps company that helps organizations modernize, innovate, and accelerate their digital transformation on AWS, Azure, and GCP with Automation Solutions, Kubernetes, DevOps, CI/CD, Mirco-Services APIs, and 24x7 Managed Services. is a Cloud and DevOps company that helps organizations modernize, innovate, and accelerate their digital transformation on AWS, Azure, and GCP with Automation Solutions, Kubernetes, DevOps, CI/CD, Mirco-Services APIs, and 24x7 Managed Services.

Highlight.io is an open source observability distribution, which focuses on allowing devops and engineering teams to find, fix and resolve issues in their web applications. is an open source observability distribution, which focuses on allowing devops and engineering teams to find, fix and resolve issues in their web applications.

LEMINNOV is an European IT Consulting company for modern IT infrastructure design and transformation specialized in Cloud and Edge Computing. is an European IT Consulting company for modern IT infrastructure design and transformation specialized in Cloud and Edge Computing.

n3xgen.io is a Cloud Transformation Platform. is a Cloud Transformation Platform.

Navimentum is a leading cloud native technology service provider in China , with dozens of CKA and CKAD certified engineers. The company's business covers consulting, secondary research and development, product delivery, operation and maintenance, business migration, customer support, knowledge transfer, and training for Kubernetes and DevOps services. is a leading cloud native technology service provider in, with dozens of CKA and CKAD certified engineers. The company's business covers consulting, secondary research and development, product delivery, operation and maintenance, business migration, customer support, knowledge transfer, and training for Kubernetes and DevOps services.

Octopus Deploy sets the standard for deployment automation for DevOps, helping software teams deploy freely – when and where they need, in a routine way. sets the standard for deployment automation for DevOps, helping software teams deploy freely – when and where they need, in a routine way.

OSSO specializes in open source {hosting, network, cloud} infrastructure, development and operations, covering network, system and software engineering. specializes in open source {hosting, network, cloud} infrastructure, development and operations, covering network, system and software engineering.

Sath , a Cybersecurity company, built its flagship product IDHub, a low-code, Identity Management platform that instantly processes onboarding and offboarding of user accounts and permissions, to all your applications and platforms. , a Cybersecurity company, built its flagship product IDHub, a low-code, Identity Management platform that instantly processes onboarding and offboarding of user accounts and permissions, to all your applications and platforms.

Second Front Systems is a venture-backed public-benefit software company focused on fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. is a venture-backed public-benefit software company focused on fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for national security missions.

Smart Cloud Solutions (SCS) is a hyper scaler Open Compute Solution provider (OCP) with an open source Cloud software all in one, that helps enterprises to have their own private cloud or a hybrid cloud. is a hyper scaler Open Compute Solution provider (OCP) with an open source Cloud software all in one, that helps enterprises to have their own private cloud or a hybrid cloud.

SOUTHWORKS is a software development company specializing in complex, high-profile projects with a truly unique "Development on Demand" model and strong experience and expertise in cloud technologies. is a software development company specializing in complex, high-profile projects with a truly unique "Development on Demand" model and strong experience and expertise in cloud technologies.

Stateful is building a better future for collaborative infrastructure operations by connecting the Runme OSS toolkit to the cloud. is building a better future for collaborative infrastructure operations by connecting the Runme OSS toolkit to the cloud.

ST Soft : The Bootsman platform will allow customers to create a virtual private cloud based on Kubernetes to manage all the services of the organization including services from the box as a billing, monitoring, CNI with the web interface capabilities and security. : The Bootsman platform will allow customers to create a virtual private cloud based on Kubernetes to manage all the services of the organization including services from the box as a billing, monitoring, CNI with the web interface capabilities and security.

Uturn Data Solutions is an Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner specializing in Enterprise Cloud Enablement and Application Modernization. is an Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner specializing in Enterprise Cloud Enablement and Application Modernization.

About the newest End User Members:

LinkedIn is the world's largest professional network with more than 950 million members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. is the world's largest professional network with more than 950 million members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Raincoat develops climate insurance solutions in collaboration with insurers, financial institutions, nonprofits, governments, and businesses, providing instant and transparent financial support to individuals, businesses, and communities affected by natural disasters, aiding in their economic recovery and resilience. develops climate insurance solutions in collaboration with insurers, financial institutions, nonprofits, governments, and businesses, providing instant and transparent financial support to individuals, businesses, and communities affected by natural disasters, aiding in their economic recovery and resilience.

Thales is a global technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations – Big Data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, cybersecurity and quantum technology – to build a future we can all trust. is a global technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations – Big Data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, cybersecurity and quantum technology – to build a future we can all trust.

About the newest End User Supporter:

Toppan Merrill is a global leader committed to simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications. is a global leader committed to simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications.

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core.

More information is available about End User support and membership.

The CNCF End User Community group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

