Brugal Rum Pop-Up Lands at Miami International Airport

Travelers flying through Miami this December are invited to elevate their travel experience with the spirit of Brugal through an immersive tasting experience celebrating the brand's ultra-premium double-aged rum, Brugal 1888

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brugal, the renowned ultra-premium rum producer in the Dominican Republic, unveiled its immersive pop-up experience in Terminal D at Miami International Airport. The month-long pop-up invites visitors to embark on a captivating journey through 135 years of unrivaled rum craftsmanship, offering a unique exploration of Brugal's ultra-premium double-aged rum, Brugal 1888.

Brugal's pop-up will run through January 3 between Gate 37 and 38 in MIA's Terminal D from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm daily.

A welcomed respite for travelers flying in or out of Miami during the busy holiday season, the vibrant space transports guests to the world of Brugal, inviting them to explore the brand's rich heritage through immersive, sensory-driven tasting experiences.

Guests of drinking age are warmly welcomed by Brugal ambassadors to a bespoke bar, offering guided tastings of Brugal 1888 and insights into its craftsmanship. Visitors can choose to indulge in a sumptuous chocolate pairing with Exquisito Chocolates and a neat pour of the double-aged rum or savor a specialty cocktail. The feature serve is Brugal's 1888 Old Fashioned, a twist on the classic concoction made with Brugal 1888 rum, simple syrup, Angostura Bitters and a spritz of orange essence. A masterful creation, this cocktail offers a simple, yet complex libation to bring out the very best of special holiday moments.

The pop-up also features a curated gallery space – a heritage wall of portraits and historic artifacts weaving the tale of Brugal's origins, its 135-year history, and its passionate pursuit of rum mastery. A dedicated lounge space provides a comfortable retreat, inviting guests to linger and enjoy a moment of respite during a bustling holiday travel season. QR codes throughout allow guests to leave with a scrolling library of cocktail recipes and educational masterclasses about Brugal 1888 for further exploration.

"This experience, inspired by La Casa Brugal, invites consumers on a journey into my family's rich history, immersing them in the artistry behind crafting and aging our exceptional rums," said fifth generation Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "Miami has historically been a vibrant and dynamic market for Brugal, making it the perfect setting for this immersive experience. Each sip of rum transports you to the legacy of our founder and my great-great grandfather, Don Andrés Brugal – one that has been meticulously cultivated over five generations. A story of passion, tradition, and unparalleled craftsmanship that defines Brugal."

Settling in the Dominican Republic after journeying from Spain and Cuba, Don Andrés Brugal founded Brugal in 1888 with his sons. They cultivated sugarcane first and then began to distill rum, harnessing the warmth of the tropical sun to cask-age and imbue their spirit with rich complexity and flavor. Don Andrés set sail once again to share the very best of Dominican rum with the world, and each successive generation of Maestros has since followed in his footsteps. They mastered the nuanced art of cask selection and ageing, which led to the brand's signature double ageing technique and use of ex-Bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks.

Brugal 1888 is produced via a double-aging process, which is unique for rum. It is first aged in ex-bourbon casks for up to eight years and is then extracted and given a new home in hand-selected, first-fill Oloroso Sherry casks. This process is what renders a phenomenal balance of smokiness and full mouth feel of Brugal 1888, which is difficult to replicate with any other rum in the world. On the nose, Brugal 1888 offers a refined sweetness of red and dried fruits, raisins and dates, which complement a spicy woodiness with hints of cinnamon. On the palate, the liquid is well-rounded and smooth with body and character, with a perceived sweetness of toffee and vanilla balanced with peach, cocoa and cloves. The aftertaste is remarkably long-lasting and elegant with a hint of honey.

The pop-up will run through January 3, 2024 between Gate 37 and 38 in Miami International Airport's Terminal D, with daily hours from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Bottles of Brugal 1888 are available for purchase at Duty Free Americas for travelers looking to add to their home bar or for upcoming holiday celebrations.

To learn more about Brugal, the home of rum mastery in the Dominican Republic, and to explore their exceptional range of rums, please visit www.brugal-rum.com. Imagery of the activation is also available to view and download HERE.

ABOUT BRUGAL:

Home to 135 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning ultra-premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata and began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise has been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality, yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum.

ABOUT EDRINGTON:

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, Brugal Rum, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, The Famous Grouse, Naked Malt and Noble Oak bourbon. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £320 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

