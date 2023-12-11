Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA) Awarded "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), a leading ETF Strategist and global investment manager, is honored to be recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management in 2023" by Pensions & Investments.

Pensions & Investments 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management (PRNewswire)

RBA has been honored with this prestigious award for the third consecutive year, a meaningful recognition that reflects the collective perspective of every employee regarding the quality of leadership, culture, and the overall work environment.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 12th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Securing the Best Places to Work award for the third consecutive year is an acknowledgment of the remarkable commitment displayed by the RBA team," said Richard Bernstein, CEO and CIO. "Beyond their consistently outstanding job performance, they have cultivated a corporate culture characterized by acceptance and support, a feat many managers aspire to achieve."

The employee survey results recognize RBA's unique employee culture and benefits including, semiannual diversity training, 401(k) matching program, discounted gym memberships, flexible work hours including work from home on Monday and Friday, and fun activities like happy hours, summer Fridays, volunteer days and other team bonding events.

"I enjoy working for RBA because I'm not just an employee; I'm part of a team where everyone's efforts and unique points of view matter," said Lisa Kirschner, Director of Research. "This fosters a strong spirit of collaboration. RBA is a place where my contributions are recognized, and the camaraderie we share makes the work both meaningful and enjoyable."

"I've been with RBA since its inception, and it's been an incredible journey to witness the firm's evolution into a highly respected asset manager," said Michael Meyer, Chief Compliance Officer. "RBA's commitment to fostering a workplace that values innovation and teamwork has made it a truly exceptional place to build a career."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top 100 firms across size categories, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2023.

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC is a leading global macro multi-asset investment manager with a broad range of products across global equity and fixed income markets. Founded in 2009, RBA manages approximately $15 billion in client assets today, including several prominent pension plans, corporations and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. RBA acts as sub-advisor for the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund and the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All-Asset Strategy Fund and offers income and theme-oriented unit trusts and ETFs through First Trust. RBA's investment insights as well as further information about the firm and products can be found at www.rbadvisors.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

CONTACT:

Amanda Pothin

apothin@rbadvisors.com

RBA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richard Bernstein Advisors