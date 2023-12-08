Oberkotter Foundation Announces Dr. Teresa Caraway as CEO

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oberkotter Foundation , a philanthropic leader advancing opportunities for children who are deaf or hard of hearing to learn to listen and talk through listening and spoken language, announced today that Teresa Caraway, PhD, CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT, has assumed the role of chief executive officer. Dr. Caraway succeeds Bruce Rosenfield, trustee, who has served as the executive director of the Foundation for over 20 years.

Dr. Caraway is an esteemed leader in pediatric hearing healthcare for children who are deaf or hard of hearing with over 35 years of expertise in supporting families seeking a Listening and Spoken (LSL) outcome for their child. She first joined the organization in 2012 as the CEO of Hearing First, an educational initiative of the Oberkotter Foundation that supports families and professionals on the LSL journey through awareness, education, and community. Having previously served as the founding president of the AG Bell Academy for Listening and Spoken Language and the founder and executive co-director of Hearts for Hearing, Dr. Caraway has been a driving force behind numerous initiatives that have advanced LSL outcomes. Additionally, she has contributed significantly to the field by serving on the Board of Auditory-Verbal International and being a founding board member of the American Cochlear Implant Alliance.

In her new role as CEO of the Oberkotter Foundation, Dr. Caraway will continue to leverage her expertise to advance the Foundation's mission of helping families ensure their children who are deaf or hard of hearing have opportunities to reach their full potential through listening and spoken language.

"I am humbled and excited to take on the role of CEO at the Oberkotter Foundation. I am deeply committed to building upon the Foundation's rich legacy and contributing to its continued success in redefining hearing loss for the next generation," said Dr. Caraway. "I look forward to working closely with the Trustees and the Oberkotter Foundation and Hearing First teams to accelerate a new chapter of growth for the organization, one with science and innovation at the forefront of everything we do to improve audiological, listening and spoken language, and literacy outcomes for children who are deaf or hard of hearing."

Bruce Rosenfield, trustee and former executive director, expressed confidence in the Foundation's trajectory under Dr. Caraway's guidance. "Dr. Caraway's visionary leadership makes her the ideal leader to guide the Oberkotter Foundation through its next phase of growth and impact. The Trustees and I are inspired by the promising future for the Foundation to pave the way for a more inclusive and supportive future for children with hearing loss to learn to listen and talk through listening and spoken language."

About the Oberkotter Foundation

The Oberkotter Foundation believes all children who are deaf or hard of hearing should have the opportunity to reach their full potential. In pursuit of that goal, the Foundation has worked for more than 35 years to support families who have chosen listening and spoken language (LSL) for their child — and to support opportunities for children to develop listening and spoken language along with social, emotional, literacy and academic skills. Learn more at www.oberkotterfoundation.org

Together with its initiative Hearing First, the Foundation is currently focused on supporting access to coordinated pediatric audiology and LSL intervention for families of infants and toddlers with a focus on cost-effective delivery models and projects that reduce barriers for families in accessing critical services for their children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

