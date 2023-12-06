Storyliving by Disney Announces Asteria, New Residential Community in North Carolina

Second Announced Storyliving by Disney Community Will Encourage Exploration and Discovery

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyliving by Disney announces plans for Asteria, a new residential community located near Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Inspired by the spirit of discovery, the Asteria community is being designed to encourage exploration of the region's natural beauty and spark life-long learning. The Asteria community is in the beginning stages of planning with Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development. Homes in the community will be built by select homebuilders with sales anticipated to begin by 2027.

Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina (PRNewswire)

"The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast," said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses. "Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney's innate curiosity and North Carolina's spirit of discovery."

The community will come to life on 1,500 acres in the heart of North Carolina's picturesque Chatham County. Ideally situated in the town of Pittsboro, residents will have access to metropolitan amenities with the charm of a small town. Plans call for more than 4,000 residential units including single-family and multi-family homes, with some home sites specifically designated for 55+ adults. The Asteria community will be part of the larger, award-winning Chatham Park master-planned community by Preston Development Company, co-founded by Julian "Bubba" Rawl and Tim Smith.

"For nearly 15 years, Chatham Park has set the standard for innovative growth and thoughtful planning. We feel an extraordinary sense of responsibility to our residents and the broader community with this project and we're incredibly fortunate to work with Disney, DMB Development and homebuilders to create something truly special," said Rawl.

The Asteria community will offer future residents a unique lifestyle thanks to distinctive Disney placemaking. A range of home styles will line quaint streets leading to a mix of community amenities designed to showcase the area's surrounding natural beauty. Aligning with Chatham Park's commitment to open green space and to encourage exploration, the community will feature acres of neighborhood parks and miles of beautiful walking and biking trails where residents can connect with the outdoors.

Asteria community homeowners will become part of a club with amenities planned to include a wellness and recreation center, restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools, community garden and plenty of outdoor space for lawn games, events and fire pits. The club will feature enrichment programming only Disney can deliver. Some of the experiences under consideration include storytelling dinners inspired by Disney tales, lessons with Disney artists and family fun days with Disney-themed activities.

"We're looking forward to collaborating with Disney to bring another Storyliving by Disney community to life," said DMB Development CEO Brent Herrington. "Just as the desert setting inspired our teams with the Cotino community, North Carolina's rich landscape and history is at the heart of our initial planning work with Walt Disney Imagineering. We've got a lot of great ideas to showcase the beauty of this area."

The team at Walt Disney Imagineering has spent significant time researching, visiting and immersing themselves in the region to develop the Asteria community's unique theme. Influenced by the nearby universities in the famed Research Triangle, the community is envisioned as a campus of discovery – a place for exploring and learning.

"We had an incredible time developing the creative brand and story for Asteria, the new Storyliving by Disney community," said Shawn Montague, site portfolio executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. "We chose the community's name to pay homage to the native North Carolina aster flower. The flower is also a namesake of the Greek goddess Asteria whose tears of stardust fell to the Earth and sprouted the first aster flowers. We thought it was a beautiful way to honor North Carolina's natural beauty from the Earth to the sky, in our campus of discovery."

The Asteria community is the second announced Storyliving by Disney community in the U.S. following the Cotino community, which is currently under development in Rancho Mirage, California. Pre-sales appointments for homebuying in the Cotino community are now underway. Additional Storyliving by Disney locations are under exploration.

Vibrant Storyliving by Disney new-home communities will be infused with the company's special brand of magic. Each community is thoughtfully designed with creative guidance from Disney Imagineers who take inspiration from the region's history, community and landscape to create a one-of-a-kind place that inspires residents to write their next chapter. The legendary Disney placemaking and attention to detail within each community are complemented by renowned guest service delivered by Disney cast members.

Asteria, a Storyliving by Disney community, is in the very early stages of planning. Additional information including details on future homes in the community will be released as they become available. Those interested in more information or in joining the community's email list can visit www.storylivingbydisney.com/asteria.

This press release contains general information about future proposed community plans which are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. Mandatory club membership requires approval and all aspects thereof, including all amenities and offerings, will require payment of dues and/or fees and be subject to recorded covenants and additional terms and conditions. Residential community is Disney branded and managed, developed by DMB Development with homes built and sold by third-party builders. Disney is not the builder or seller of homes within Storyliving by Disney communities; third-parties developing and building are independently owned and operated. This does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, real estate to residents of any state or jurisdiction where prohibited by law, or where prior registration is required, but has not yet been fulfilled. Equal Housing Opportunity. Broker participation welcome. See storylivingbydisney.com for full details.

