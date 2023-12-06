NORTHLAKE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SIG, a leading global supplier of advanced food and beverage packaging systems, announced its continued investment in growth within the North American region through the appointment of Allison Sutera to the role of President, SIG North America.

SIG appoints Allison Sutera as President, North America. (PRNewswire)

In her new position, Ms. Sutera will have responsibility for Canada, USA, Mexico, and Central America for the entire SIG portfolio, representing the aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch businesses and play a key role in development of SIG in North America.

Prior to joining SIG, Ms. Sutera spent time within the food and beverage industry with a career that has spanned CPG, foodservice, hospitality, and technology companies. She began her career at Pepsi Bottling Group and has held progressive and substantial leadership roles at PepsiCo, Kellogg's, and Aramark. Most recently, she served as the Chief Growth Officer at a foodservice technology company, 365 Retail Markets, where she led marketing, commercial, key acquisitions, and international divisions.

Ricardo Rodriguez, President and CEO, Americas for SIG said of the appointment, "North America is of vital importance for the SIG business. Along with our recent plant opening in Queretaro, Mexico, and considerable expansion of our plant in Chilhowie, Virginia, bringing in a talented and proven leader like Allison signals to our valued customers that SIG intends to make significant strides forward as the leader in packaging solutions within the region." Mr. Rodriguez continued, "I believe Allison's unique skill set and leadership experience are an excellent fit for our business and will quickly become a valued asset for our customers in North America who seek to deliver their products in a better way."

"I am thrilled to join the SIG business on the exciting journey of continued growth," said Ms. Sutera. "The needs of consumers are rapidly shifting in this dynamic marketplace. Sustainable solutions, channel and format versatility, and technical leadership are becoming true differentiators that brands seek when considering a packaging partner. We have a unique opportunity to leverage our wide range of solutions to bring about true innovation in the food and beverage space and I can't wait to see where our team will go next."

Ms. Sutera holds a bachelor's degree in international business from the University of Kansas, and an MBA from the University of Colorado. She is based out of SIG's North America headquarters in Northlake, IL, USA.

