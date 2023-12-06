Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Annual Holly Deals Event for One-Stop Shopping Holiday Experience, December 9 - 21, 2023

Enjoy a stress-free shopping environment for premium quality groceries and gifts of up to 46% off Always Affordable PricesSM, plus inspiring, festive recipes, freebies, gift ideas, Instagram giveaways and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- December is the month that shimmers with unique joy and anticipation, unlike any other. There are cookies to bake, celebrations to host, parties to attend and the challenge of finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to its annual Holly DealsSM event, December 9-21 at all 167 stores, nationwide to help make the holidays merry, bright and keep every elf on-budget.

Enjoy festive freebies, scrumptious samples and incredible deals on over 100 holiday essentials from December 9 – 21.

SKIP THE STRESS AT NATURAL GROCERS

"Shopping during the holidays doesn't have to be stressful. Skip the not-so-fun hustle and the bustle by shopping at Natural Grocers," encourages Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "We offer a friendly, relaxing shopping atmosphere, with a wide array of items carefully chosen to match the very same principles our company has been committed to since 1955. With our Holly Deals event, you can save time, money and rest easy knowing that you are choosing ingredients and gifts that meet our world-class quality standards. We aim to provide a one-stop-shopping experience with the finest ingredients and delightful indulgences, all in an affordable, festive fashion."

HOLLY DEALS

FESTIVE FREEBIES

Dec. 9 : Free Coffee - The first 200 customers in-store will receive one FREE sample-size Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee (1.75 oz.), while supplies last. [i]

Dec. 9 – 13: Free Beeler's Bacon with Purchase and In-store Coupon - Buy a 12 oz. package of Beeler's "BIG DOG" Uncured Pork Wieners, get a package of their limited Holiday Apple Cinnamon Uncured Bacon FREE . Must present coupon to redeem, while supplies last. Coupon can be found in the Holly Deals good4u SM Health Hotline® - available at all Natural Grocers stores . [ii]

Dec. 21 : Free Popcorn - The first 150 in-store customers will receive one FREE snack-size bag of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Popcorn (.65 oz).[iii]

INCREDIBLE DEALS

Customers can stretch their "Holly-day" dollars and get up to 46% off select products in every department from December 9 -21.[iv]

PARTY FOODS: Dig into deliciousness at your next get-together, without worrying about artificial additives or other un-festive ingredients. Natural Grocers makes it easy and affordable to 'wow' guests with savory snacks, sweet treats and drinks to delight.

BAKING & COOKING: Natural Grocers offers baking and cooking essentials for every type of foodie—from gluten-free, dairy-free or vegan to those seeking sustainably sourced and humanely raised meat and seafood. Customers can elevate their favorite recipes this holiday season without elevating their bank statements.

STOCKING STUFFERS: Fill stockings with Natural Grocers' good4u® products and indulgent goodies that will satisfy everyone – even furry family members. From chocolate to savory snacks and pet toys, every item meets Natural Grocer's exceptional standards at the season's most celebratory discounts.

HEALTH & BEAUTY: Holly Deals gift-giving options also include those of the health & beauty variety. Customers will find premium quality indulgences with luxurious self-care products and planet-friendly home goods. Customers can pamper those they love this holiday season, while perhaps saving enough to pamper themselves.

SUPPLEMENTS: Natural Grocers offers an excellent lineup of products to help support its customers in taking charge of their health this holiday season and into 2024. Best of all, these products and formulas are what they say on the label! To make it into Natural Grocers' supplement department, products must pass a stringent screening, achieve high standards, and be made in a GMP Certified (good manufacturing practices) facility. Unwrap savings and support your nutritional health through this holiday season at impressive discounts.

GIFT SETS

Back by popular demand, the Natural Grocers good4u® elves are making the season merry and bright with fun and affordable Gift Sets. Pairing stellar deals with trending holiday categories such as cooking & baking, relaxation, chocolate, pet care, etc., these gift sets (under $15, $20, and $30) make it easy to buy for everyone and stick to a budget.

INSTAGRAM GIVEAWAY

To add even more joy to the season of giving, Natural Grocers is also hosting an Instagram giveaway.[v]

December 11-13 : Watch $100 Natural Grocers gift cards. Follow, like and tag to be entered to win. Watch @NaturalGrocers on Instagram for a chance to win one of threeNatural Grocers gift cards. Follow, like and tag to be entered to win.

Follow Natural Grocers on Instagram Pinterest and TikTok for more fabulous recipes, gift ideas and holiday hacks.

Customers can get complete information on Holly Deals, including gift ideas and scrumptious holiday recipes by picking up the December edition of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline at their local store or viewing the digital version here.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

