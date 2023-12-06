We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 9, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 19, 2024.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)
General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-board-declares-dividend-302007949.html

SOURCE General Dynamics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.