CARFAX DATA: ODOMETER FRAUD UP ACROSS THE U.S.

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX data shows that odometer rollbacks are on the rise nationwide. Roughly 2.1 million vehicles on the road have had their odometer rolled back – up 14% since 2021, or an additional 300,000 vehicles. Consumers lose an average of $4,000 in value from unknowingly buying a rolled-back car – and that doesn't include any unexpected maintenance costs.

Odometer rollbacks occur when an unscrupulous owner or seller of a car alters the miles that display on a car's gauge cluster. This might be done as a way to avoid mileage charges in a vehicle lease or to dramatically increase the value of a car. Today's technology makes rolling an odometer back easier than ever.

"Odometer fraud didn't go away with the introduction of digital odometers," said Patrick Olsen, Editor-in-Chief for CARFAX. "We're still seeing the number of vehicles on the road with a rolled-back odometer rise year-over-year. It takes con artists only a matter of minutes to wipe thousands and thousands of miles off a vehicle's odometer." Add to that simplicity a market where used car prices continue to run high, and it's an enticing situation for scam artists.

These are the 10 states nationwide with the most vehicles with rolled-back odometers. Nine of the 10 saw increases this year:

California : 469,000, up 7.2% Texas : 277,000, up 12.8% New York : 100,000, up 9.0% Florida : 85,400, up 1.4% Illinois : 79,000, up 7.6% Pennsylvania : 69,600, up 2.1% Georgia : 67,600, up 4.0% Arizona : 57,000, up 4.8% Virginia : 56,000, unchanged North Carolina : 49,000, up 8.2%

Consumers can get a free Odometer Fraud Check as well as tips to protect themselves at www.carfax.com/odo.

