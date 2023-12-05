Two Roads Advisors Successfully Represents Toy Brand WeCool and Skincare Brand QRx on Their Exits

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading boutique investment bank Two Roads Advisors has represented two well-known consumer brands on their successful exits to buyers in November, selling slime and compounds maker WeCool Toys (Compound Kings) to Paladone, a portfolio company of private equity firm IVEST Consumer Partners and premium skincare brand QRx to Amazon aggregator Forum Brands.

These transactions mark Two Roads Advisors' eighth and ninth deals of 2023, a year in which the firm averaged a closed deal every six weeks.

Other deals in 2023 include:

Sale of private equity-backed (Norwest Equity) optical brand eyebobs to Blue Point Capital Partners

Divestiture of Quiverr , an Amazon reseller division of publicly traded Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) to reCommerce

Sale of Myron , a multigenerational family-held maker of promotional products to GoGlobal Retail

Sale of Vesta , a social and influencer marketing software company to software player TINT

Sale of Kaliber Global , an Amazon toy maker of drones and educational toys to Ad Populum, a brand holding company backed by Atalaya Capital

Sale of R&J Control , a multigenerational family business offering commercial generator repair and services to competitor GenServe, backed by GenNx360

Acquisition of M&A advisory services of Inflection Brands

Two Roads Advisors continues to offer unparalleled M&A and capital placement advice to companies in the consumer, business services, and technology sectors.

Its principals work hard to provide liquidity and premium valuation outcomes for all types of businesses, from family and founder held enterprises, to publicly traded companies, and private equity backed portfolio businesses alike.

For more information on Two Roads Advisors, please contact info@tworoadsadvisors.com.

