Resideo Names Tom Surran President of Products & Solutions Business

Surran brings proven track record of new product development and operational excellence.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced that Tom Surran has been appointed President of Resideo's Products & Solutions business, effective immediately.

Surran will be responsible for all aspects of the company's Products & Solutions business, including innovation, engineering, new product development, product management, customer experience, sales, and operations. He will report to CEO, Jay Geldmacher, and serve on the executive management team.

"We are excited to have a leader like Tom joining Resideo," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "He has an extensive track record of delivering results, executing on strategic initiatives, and driving product innovation. His initial priorities will center around accelerating the pace of our new product development, optimizing our product management capabilities as well as applying his expertise in global operations."

"Bringing in a leader with Tom's background and skillset is an important next step as we continue to execute on the company's long-term strategy to transform the business through structural realignment as well as investment in key products and services."

Surran joins Resideo with an extensive background in product management, bringing new products to market, and operational excellence. Surran previously served as Chief Operating Officer at FLIR, overseeing engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and sales. In this role, Surran drove profitability improvements through business process standardization, organizational realignment, and product development. Prior to that role, Surran was the General Manager for FLIR's Raymarine business unit where he overhauled product development processes and revitalized the business through new platform-based products. Surran reduced the development time for Raymarine's new products from the prior multi-year timelines to less than one year.

Surran succeeds current Products & Solutions president Phil Theodore, who will move into a new role as Senior Vice President, Executive Advisor. Phil joined Resideo in June of 2020 as Chief Transformation Officer and he assumed the role of President, Products & Solutions in October of 2020. Since taking on the President role, Theodore successfully evolved the connected and non-connected product offerings, organically and with the acquisition of First Alert, and completed the divestiture of the Genesis wire and cable business. He was instrumental in establishing the Products & Solutions brand strategy and reinvigorating the business unit's customer centric approach with significant investment in the Customer Experience organization as well as the introduction of the Brand Ambassador program and sales enablement training programs.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $6.3 billion company with approximately 15,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com .

