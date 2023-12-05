Pixelworks Empowers OnePlus 12 Smartphone to Deliver a Fully Immersive Gaming Experience

Enhanced Rendering and Display Capabilities Bring Immersive and Authentic Gaming Experiences

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus 12 smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 visual processor. This marks the fourth collaboration between OnePlus and Pixelworks in 2023, starting from the all-around flagship OnePlus 11 at the beginning of the year and extending to the performance powerhouse OnePlus Ace 2 and its advanced version, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The two companies have not only cooperated on the hardware level to improve the rendering performance of smartphones, but also worked closely with game development teams to optimize the picture quality of game content and scenes, thus providing end-users a more smooth, stable and immersive gaming experience.

The OnePlus 12 smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 mobile platform featuring generative AI from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The smartphone incorporates a 2K display panel from BOE with DisplayMate's A+ certification and supports a 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate. Additionally, the main camera of the OnePlus 12 is the world's first to feature the latest LYTIA image sensor, enabling the smartphone to capture clear images across various scenarios. In terms of gaming experience, the seamless integration of the Pixelworks X7 visual processor and OnePlus' Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine further enhance the rendering and display capabilities of the device. By incorporating Pixelworks' ultra-low latency MotionEngine® technology, low-power super resolution and multi-brightness color calibration technologies, the OnePlus 12 smartphone offers users a smoother and more stable 120Hz ultra-clear visual experience.

High color accuracy display delivers immersive visual quality supported by both 120fps frame rate and 2K super resolution.

Leveraging a distributed computing architecture, the MotionEngine® technology offloads intensive image rendering from the GPU to enable silky-smooth 120fps gaming experiences on the smartphone. This approach effectively manages smartphone power consumption and prevents the device from overheating, which provides users with longer play time and lower device temperatures. In addition, the low-power super resolution technology brings smooth 120fps gaming experiences to consumers by scaling picture quality to 2K resolution, generating clearer texture and richer details, and taking full advantage of the 2K resolution screen. Both 120fps frame rate and 2K super resolution can be enabled simultaneously, allowing users to unleash the power of the Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine for a lifelike visual experience in popular mobile games, including Glory of the King, Game for Peace, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail and League of Legends.

Moreover, to ensure the authentic representation of colors in different scenarios, the OnePlus 12 smartphone adopts Pixelworks' multi-brightness color calibration solution. This effectively guarantees that the colors displayed on the screen under various color modes mirror what the human eye sees in the real world. Pixelworks' color calibration technology compensates for the color saturation in different color modes and lighting conditions. By leveraging the 3D LUT method, the technology conducts advanced color calibration to comprehensibly and precisely manage numerous display attributes, including hue, saturation and brightness, making the color displayed on the screen look as vivid as what the human eye detects in the '3D space'.

Empowered with Pixelworks' end-to-end IRX image rendering accelerating solution brings a unique creator's perspective to the gaming experience.

In order to comprehensively enhance the rendering performance of smartphones while preserving the original artistic intent of game creators, Pixelworks has introduced the end-to-end IRX image rendering accelerating solution. This solution is built on Pixelworks' refined professional display technologies and extensive expertise in picture quality optimization, seamlessly tailored to the rendering capabilities of mobile devices and the distinct characteristics of gaming scenes. By leveraging the Rendering Accelerator SDK, game developers are able to deeply integrate the game engine with algorithmic functions in the visual processor, further improving the picture quality of games and optimizing the gaming experience based on the unique characteristics of each game scene. As Pixelworks' important gaming ecosystem partner, OnePlus provides robust hardware support for the implementation of the end-to-end rendering accelerating solution. Furthermore, the OnePlus 12 is the first certified smartphone to feature an end-to-end IRX gaming experience. Currently, users can immerse themselves in captivating gaming experiences on popular titles, such as Crystal of Atlan and One Piece Fighting Path. This is made possible through the collaborative optimization efforts of Pixelworks, game developers, and OnePlus. The integration and verification for more popular mobile games are also underway.

"We are truly honored to continue our collaboration with Pixelworks on the OnePlus 12 smartphone." said Louis Li, President of OnePlus China. "As the flagship celebrating OnePlus' 10-year anniversary, the OnePlus 12 smartphone strives for excellence in every core aspect. From hardware components spanning chipset to screen, to the all-round optimization of imaging and gaming experiences, the OnePlus 12 exemplifies a commitment to perfection in every detail. In terms of gaming experiences, we have continued to cooperate with Pixelworks to provide users with diverse picture quality modes. Additionally, we have worked closely with gaming ecosystem partners to implement targeted picture quality optimizations for specific games. While this involves extensive cross-team testing, tuning, and communication efforts, we believe that a strategic focus on both content and performance is crucial for a holistic improvement in user experience. We hope that the OnePlus 12 smartphone can serve as a trailblazer to explore more possibilities in the realm of mobile gaming experiences in collaboration with Pixelworks."

"Congratulations on the launch of the OnePlus 12 smartphone!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "Over the years of collaboration with OnePlus, Pixelworks has witnessed the birth of OnePlus' many best-selling products. We are also honored to have grown together with OnePlus. From the deep technical integration of OnePlus' Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine to the joint exploration and implementation of the end-to-end IRX rendering accelerating solution with gaming ecosystem partners, OnePlus and Pixelworks have consistently prioritized fundamental aspects of the end user experience in our efforts to improve mobile gaming performance. The two companies are devoted to enhancing hardware rendering capabilities and elevating the visual quality of games, making stable, high-frame-rate and high-quality graphics the standard for mobile gaming experiences. The debut of the OnePlus 12 smartphone is a special event to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary. We believe that the smartphone, with its innovative technologies and impressive specifications, will mark the beginning of another brilliant chapter in OnePlus' product portfolio."

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a pioneering and performance-oriented brand under OPPO. The company brings together a group of engineers who dare to challenge the limits of the industry, pursue cutting-edge technologies, and pay attention to quality details. OnePlus sticks to its "Never Settle" mantra and provides technology enthusiasts with exquisitely designed devices featuring ultimate performance, specially designed texture, and flagship user experience.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks' profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games' characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks' expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Brett L Perry

Shelton Group

P: 214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.