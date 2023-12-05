KYRON LEARNING OPENS ITS AI-BASED LEARNING PLATFORM TO ALL LEARNING SOLUTION PROVIDERS, FUELED BY A $14.6 MILLION SERIES A RAISE

The company's 4th grade math offering will be augmented with 3rd and 5th grade content, in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyron Learning, a startup focused on providing learners equitable access to great instructors, today announced that it will use its recent Series A funding to make its AI-based learning platform available to all learning solution providers. The platform uses interactive video in its lessons, powered by AI, to turn what has traditionally been a one-way monologue into a vibrant two-way conversation– just like a live tutoring session. In addition, Kyron Learning announces that it has received a $850,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to further build out its K-12 math curriculum and to study the efficacy of interactive video as a mechanism in learning environments– all in support of both organizations' goals of bringing quality educational opportunities to underserved learner populations.

"We've learned so much developing our 4th grade math offering, which is now deployed in over 35 schools for the 2023-24 school year. 95% of the teachers using it in their classrooms would recommend it to their fellow teachers. But we've always known that the key piece of that solution is the powerful AI-based learning platform underneath it, which could easily be used in other learning domains that we ourselves had no intention of building content for," says Rajen Sheth, CEO of Kyron Learning. "With this announcement, we're opening the Kyron Learning platform up to other learning solution providers so that they can leverage the same cutting-edge AI technology that we've developed for ourselves. We have been working with early customers in the K-12, Higher Ed, Tutoring, and Professional Skilling spaces, and are excited how they are leveraging the Kyron Learning platform to augment their offerings."

Bringing Great Instructors To Everyone

Having individual attention from great instructors is often a luxury that many learners don't have access to. One-to-one live tutoring with top-notch teachers can cost up to $100 an hour, and is often challenging to facilitate. Traditional training videos, where the instructor is only talking at the learner, can be less than engaging, with half-watched videos and less-than-ideal comprehension. Lastly, most traditional solutions don't have mechanisms to detect or address learner misconceptions that may arise, and no way to surface this information to the instructors or institutions so that they can clear up any misunderstandings.

The Kyron Learning platform solves these problems in the following ways:

Value : Delivers a tutoring experience at less than 1/10 of the cost of live tutor

Accessibility : Available online and on-demand, 24/7

Engagement : Uses interactive video, with instructor/learner exchanges every few seconds, resulting in 10x the learner engagement over traditional video

Instructor-Guided AI : The AI-facilitated conversation between the instructor and learner is guided by the instructors' own pedagogy and guardrails, resulting in a safer learning environment

In-The-Moment Feedback : Detects and corrects any learner misconceptions on-the-spot as they happen, ensuring efficient learning and helping the learner stay on track

Conversation-Based Assessment: Provides instructors and institutions with data on what each learner knows and where they are struggling– all without having to do formal assessments

"Kyron is an excellent partner to provide math resources for teachers and students," says John Davis, Chief of Schools at Baltimore City Public Schools. "Their lessons utilize excellent teachers aligned with state standards in an AI environment. They consistently want and act on feedback, strive to make their lessons teacher and student friendly, and are open and thoughtful with how AI is being implemented in a classroom environment."

Securing Series A for Scaling

The company also recently closed on its Series A funding, raising $14.6 million led by Global Silicon Valley (GSV) Ventures with participation from Owl Ventures, ECMC Group Education Impact Fund, Common Sense Growth Fund, Charter School Growth Fund, Cambiar Education, LearnerStudio, Imagine Learning, and Array Education. The funding will be used to build out the Kyron Learning platform business, as well as to further develop the platform's generative AI capabilities.

"We are excited to once again be partnering with Kyron Learning and see a great opportunity to put AI-based learning capabilities into the hands of great instructors and learning solution providers," says Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures. "Kyron has assembled a great team, and their approach of utilizing real instructors in combination with AI is unique. We're bullish on what they and their customers are doing with the Kyron Learning platform, and can't wait to see these learning solutions in the market."

Opening Up To All Learning Solution Providers

The Kyron Learning platform is available immediately to learning solution providers and educational institutions. To explore leveraging the Kyron Learning platform for your own use case, go to http://www.kyronlearning.com . To enroll your school in Kyron's 4th grade math program, visit http://www.kyronlearning.com/k12pilot .

ABOUT KYRON LEARNING

Founded in September 2022, Kyron Learning is a startup that is focused on providing equitable access to great instructors for all learners. Kyron Learning provides a platform that uses "interactive video" to deliver learning content, with AI that guides the conversation between the instructor and learner. Kyron is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Boston and Seattle. The team is comprised of prominent educators, and veteran leaders from Google and Amazon.

