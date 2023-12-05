DICK'S Sporting Goods Becomes Official Sporting Goods Retailer of Notre Dame Athletics in Multi-Year Partnership

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Notre Dame Global Partnerships today announced a multi-year, fully integrated partnership, with DICK'S becoming the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of Notre Dame Athletics. This collaboration aims to enhance the fan experience and foster a deep connection within the Notre Dame community.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Becomes Official Sporting Goods Retailer of Notre Dame Athletics (PRNewswire)

DICK'S Sporting Goods will have extensive exposure and engagement with fans across Notre Dame Athletics' digital platforms, social media channels and national radio network. Fans will benefit from exciting in-game giveaways and promotions, exclusive hospitality experiences, and sweepstakes. There will also be a variety of appearances from Notre Dame coaches, student-athletes, and cheerleaders at the DICK'S store in the South Bend area, a newly renovated format offering team sports in a one-stop shop, along with an extensive selection of Notre Dame apparel and merchandise. DICK'S and Notre Dame will also partner to support local youth sports activities.

"We are honored to partner with DICK'S as our Official Sporting Goods Retailer. This collaboration aims to unite fans and student-athletes with an emphasis on fully integrating the Notre Dame community. With DICK'S dedication to excellence and our shared vision, we are poised to create an extraordinary partnership experience," commented Jim Fraleigh, Notre Dame's Deputy Athletics Director for Corporate Relations.

"We are thrilled to become an official partner of this iconic program and engage with Fighting Irish fans to deliver exceptional experiences," said Mark Rooks, Vice President, Creative, Sponsorships and Entertainment, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We also will work together to deliver meaningful and impactful events in the Notre Dame community."

Notre Dame Global Partnerships, a joint venture between Legends and JMI Sports, facilitated the partnership.

About Notre Dame Athletics

The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men's, 13 women's), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. Notre Dame won its 34th and 35th national championship in 2023 when the Irish claimed the NCAA Fencing and Men's Lacrosse Championship following previous titles in fencing (12) football (11 consensus), women's soccer (three), women's basketball (two), men's tennis (two), plus one each in men's soccer, men's golf and men's cross country. Notre Dame student-athletes in 2023 recorded one of the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate figures (97) among all Football Bowl Subdivision institutions. In the 2021 Olympic Games, the Irish sent an ACC-leading 21 current or former student-athletes to Tokyo (most in school history). Notre Dame football remains independent in terms of conference affiliation, but most other Irish sports began competing in the ACC in 2013-14.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods



DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook , Twitter Threads , and Instagram .

About Notre Dame Global Partnerships

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP) serves as the sales, marketing, sponsorship, multimedia rights, and branding arm for the University of Notre Dame's Athletics programs. Established in 2018 as a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends, NDGP aims to forge integrated partnerships with industry-leading organizations that share Notre Dame's commitment to academic and athletic excellence. Leveraging the university's iconic status, NDGP creates innovative partnerships that engage fans, students, and alumni worldwide while honoring Notre Dame's storied history and traditions.

