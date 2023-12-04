New Personal Care Brand Lenoir Skin Care™ Introduces Science-Backed Formulas to Enhance Your Natural Beauty

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Lenoir Skin Care™, a new personal skincare brand formulated to enhance your natural beauty and revitalize your skin. Founded by Rebecca Davis, inspired by her commitment to enhancing individual beauty and well-being through her 25 plus years as a licensed master cosmetologist, Lenoir Skin Care™ aims to provide a diverse range of products crafted with cruelty-free, vegan formulations suitable for all skin types and concerns.

"I've worn many hats across my professional career through Cosmetology, Public Relations, and Marketing, but ultimately I was taken back to my passion for beauty and personal care, leading to the launch of Lenoir Skin Care™. I have always helped people put their best face forward whether it was through my strategic representation and marketing efforts or working in cosmetology, so I am thrilled to bring my passion to the masses." - Rebecca Davis, Founder and CEO

Lenoir Skin Care™ launches with eleven SKUs across two collections, the Spa Collection featuring luxurious formulations with an emphasis on anti-aging and the Essential Collection focusing on your everyday skin care needs for radiant and rejuvenated skin.

The Lenoir Skin Care™ Spa Collection Includes:

Vitamin C Serum ($64.95) - A light facial serum that provides three different forms of stable Vitamin C along with Hyaluronic Acid and Rosehip Seed Oil. Skin will feel toned, moisturized, and refreshed. A light facial serum that provides three different forms of stable Vitamin C along with Hyaluronic Acid and Rosehip Seed Oil. Skin will feel toned, moisturized, and refreshed.

Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($59.95) - An ultra-lightweight serum delivering weightless hydration with Hyaluronic Acid and Sea Algae, Vitamin C and Plant Peptides to help the skin feel replenished, soothed, and revived. An ultra-lightweight serum delivering weightless hydration with Hyaluronic Acid and Sea Algae, Vitamin C and Plant Peptides to help the skin feel replenished, soothed, and revived.

Anti-Aging Face Oil ($54.95) - This lightweight face oil helps turn back the clock with a powerful lineup of nutrients, including Vitamin C & E, Rosehip Seed Oil, Bakuchicol, Capaiba, and Squalane. This lightweight face oil helps turn back the clock with a powerful lineup of nutrients, including Vitamin C & E, Rosehip Seed Oil, Bakuchicol, Capaiba, and Squalane.

Anti-Aging Face Cream ($49.95) - This rich anti-aging cream is formulated with active rejuvenating nutrients that helps restore youthful skin for a healthy, radiant complexion. This rich anti-aging cream is formulated with active rejuvenating nutrients that helps restore youthful skin for a healthy, radiant complexion.

Vitamin C Cleanser ($35.95) - A delicate foaming facial cleanser that gently bathes the skin with Vitamin C, Botanicals and Raspberry Seed Oil. A delicate foaming facial cleanser that gently bathes the skin with Vitamin C, Botanicals and Raspberry Seed Oil.

The Lenoir Skin Care™ Essential Collection Includes:

Facial Cream ($44.95) - This Facial Cream features a hydrating formulation uniquely curated to quench, nourish and revitalize dry, thirsty skin. This Facial Cream features a hydrating formulation uniquely curated to quench, nourish and revitalize dry, thirsty skin.

Facial Cleanser ($39.95) - This sulfate-free Facial Cleanser utilizes organic plant extracts to cleanse and replenish skin for a refreshing, invigorating clean. This sulfate-free Facial Cleanser utilizes organic plant extracts to cleanse and replenish skin for a refreshing, invigorating clean.

Exfoliating Facial Scrub ($35.95) - This Facial Scrub utilizes the gentle yet powerful combination of Organic Brown Sugar Cane crystals, Jojoba Beads, and Hawaiian Lava Sea Salt to slough off rough, patchy skin cells and reveal a supple, hydrated, youthful glow. This Facial Scrub utilizes the gentle yet powerful combination of Organic Brown Sugar Cane crystals, Jojoba Beads, and Hawaiian Lava Sea Salt to slough off rough, patchy skin cells and reveal a supple, hydrated, youthful glow.

Anti-Aging Serum ($45.95) - This powerful, antioxidant packed serum is specifically formulated to reduce fine lines and wrinkles associated with aging for a more revitalized youthful look. This powerful, antioxidant packed serum is specifically formulated to reduce fine lines and wrinkles associated with aging for a more revitalized youthful look.

Serum C ($45.95) - Serum C features a highly active antioxidant blend of natural Vitamin C, Lemon Peel Extract, and Willow Bark Extract to naturally brighten the complexion, strengthen collagen, and suppress melanin production. Serum C features a highly active antioxidant blend of natural Vitamin C, Lemon Peel Extract, and Willow Bark Extract to naturally brighten the complexion, strengthen collagen, and suppress melanin production.

Rose Oil Facial Cleanser ($48.95) - Rose Facial Cleanser contains a combination of complex botanical ingredients for intense and effective oil cleansing, perfect for both dry and sensitive skin types. Rose Facial Cleanser contains a combination of complex botanical ingredients for intense and effective oil cleansing, perfect for both dry and sensitive skin types.

Lenoir Skin Care™ is available at lenoirskincare.com .

