LOCHNER SELECTED TO LEAD FIVE YEAR COMMERCIAL SERVICE AIRPORT CONTRACT IN SOUTH DAKOTA

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, has been selected by the Pierre Regional Airport (PIR) in South Dakota to lead the pavement rehabilitation and electrical systems replacement for Runway 13-31, addressing critical needs outlined in the airport's Capital Improvement Project program.

Lochner Logo (PRNewswire)

Owned and operated by the City of Pierre, the two-runway airport serves the aviation needs of the state capital, its residents, and the businesses of central South Dakota. The five-year engineering contract represents Lochner's first airport project in the state.

"The City of Pierre and the Pierre Regional Airport are excited about working with Lochner on all our airport related projects going forward," said Pierre Airport Manager Brian Cowles. "We selected Lochner based on their past performance at other airports and extensive knowledge of FAA regulations, construction projects both large and small, and attention to detail. We look forward to the changes that are about to take place at PIR."

Lochner's CEO and Board Chair Terry Ruhl added, "Pierre Regional Airport is a vital air carrier airport supporting the state's economy and transportation system. Our national aviation professionals are ready to put their knowledge to work, collaborating with Brian and his team to achieve their current and future airport development goals."

In August 2023, Lochner announced its formation of a national aviation practice, marking the expansion of the company's commercial, military, and general aviation service offerings following the acquisition of Armstrong Consultants and K Friese + Associates.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

CONTACT: Laura White



Director of Marketing and Business Development



laura.white@hwlochner.com



737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H.W. Lochner, Inc.