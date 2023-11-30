Vetsource releases continuing education courses in veterinary pharmacy

Developed by the Vetsource Clinical Committee and its own pharmacists to fill the gap in veterinary-specific education, each course is accredited and available free of charge.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetsource® , a leader in pet pharmacy and technology services, is excited to announce the launch of accredited continuing education courses in veterinary pharmacy.

Courses are free of charge to anyone interested in expanding their knowledge of veterinary pharmacy.

Conceived by the Vetsource Clinical Committee, which is made up of pharmacists and veterinarians, the courses were developed after the team saw a need for veterinary-specific continuing education. "Such courses have become increasingly scarce," said Mark Balyshev, Vetsource's pharmacist manager and pharmacist in charge. "Historically, there have been limited resources available to pharmacists, pharmacy students, and pharmacy technicians, which led us to develop our own."

"Pain Management in Dogs" covers the four types of pain categories, common risk factors, signs of pain, and pharmaceutical options for treatment. In "Treatment of Equine Gastric Ulcer Syndrome (EGUS)," participants learn about basic horse physiology, types of gastric ulcers, causes, treatment options, and dosing. These text-based courses include a questionnaire at the end to test the learner's knowledge.

The Vetsource Clinical Committee partnered with the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science to host and accredit the courses. Additional courses will be added over the next few years. The Vetsource pharmacy team also has a long-standing partnership with Oregon State University to host local pharmacy students on their rotations and share their knowledge of veterinary pharmacy. A new partnership with the Pacific University School of Pharmacy was recently formed to provide similar opportunities to their students.

"We take pride in being pioneers in the industry," Balyshev shared. "As we continue to expand our presence in the industry, we remain dedicated to maintaining our local outreach effort, as we have from the inception of Vetsource."

About Vetsource

At Vetsource, we build a brighter future for pets and those who care for them. What started as a home delivery service in 2008 has evolved into a comprehensive digital platform that provides pharmacy, technology, and business services for the pet health industry. Our data-powered solutions — prescription management, payment processing, and data services — eliminate complexities and simplify workflows to help veterinarians, retailers and others in the pet health industry foster engagement, loyalty and positive experiences that ensure strong relationships. With nearly 600 employees, Vetsource is headquartered in Portland, Ore.

