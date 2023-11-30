Impartner Announces Asher Mathew, CEO of Partnership Leaders, as a Keynote Speaker for Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24

Impartner is proud to collaborate with Partnership Leaders, the #1 global community for channels, alliances, and partner ecosystem professionals for ImpartnerCon 2024.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner , the fastest-growing, globally acclaimed leader in reseller and partner management technologies, today unveils the addition of Asher Mathew, CEO of Partnership Leaders, as a keynote speaker for Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 . The event, taking place February 5-7, 2024, at the J.W. Marriott Marquis Hotel in Miami, Florida, promises to be an enriching experience for partnership professionals and executives seeking to elevate their strategic approach to partnerships and business development.

Asher Mathew , a seasoned leader with a diverse background spanning sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships, brings a wealth of experience to the ImpartnerCon stage. As the driving force behind Partnership Leaders , an exclusive community for professionals in partnerships, alliances, channel, business development, and ecosystems, Asher has played pivotal roles in directing strategies and leading teams for companies ranging from small and mid-market enterprises to large-scale.

Impartner CMO, Dave R Taylor , expressed enthusiasm about Asher's participation, stating, "Brace yourselves for a conference experience that not only adds value, but multiplies it! Asher Mathew's insights and leadership at Partnership Leaders align seamlessly with our commitment to providing valuable perspectives on partnerships, alliances, and ecosystem building."

Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 continues to raise the bar with an impressive lineup of keynote speakers. Following the recent announcements of channel icons Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys, and Tiffani Bova, former Growth Evangelist at Salesforce, the conference promises an unparalleled gathering of industry luminaries. Serving as a platform for global leaders from Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups, Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 offers attendees a robust agenda filled with seasoned industry experts from companies like Proofpoint, BigCommerce, BeyondTrust, and more, hands-on product user sessions, and networking opportunities with prominent figures in the partnerships industry.

The collaboration with Partnership Leaders underscores Impartner's dedication to creating an inclusive and innovative environment for channel leaders. Together, they aim to empower professionals to explore new avenues for growth, adapt to changing market dynamics, and harness the power of partnerships.

For more information and to register for Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24, please visit: https://bit.ly/MultiplyImpartnerCon2024

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

